Sports
Another Beatdown by Nebraska Football in Lincoln. Now it's time to prove it.
The Nebraska football team delivered his second overwhelming performance in the same number of weeks, Houston Christian dominated in every phase of the game and, more importantly, by enduring another non-conference cutter game without major injuries. The Huskers drove to a 59-7 victory against the excessive huskies for another sold-out crowd of Memorial Stadium.
While the Huskers are preparing for Big Ten Play, the team is exactly where it wanted and needed to be after three non -conference games. We all cover it in the toppers.
Cheers on that
Bring your own energy. Coming from a dominant victory over Akron, opposite an FCS opponent, and to start at 11 am, can be a recipe for a slow start. Although no one doubted the ultimate result, there was some chatter from different corners of the Husker Universe about Nebraska that came flat. Those worries were quickly brought to bed.
The crowd of the Memorial Stadium was hunted from the start and the Big Red scored on their first five possessions of the game. They led 17-0 after the first quarter and 38-0 during the break. Is this what a team like Nebraska should do against a lesser opponent? Yes, that's it. But we have too many examples in recent years of the Huskers who are struggling with even losing tolower conference and lower division opponents. So far, the Matt Rhules team has been showing up three games to be ready to play.
More repetitions for the young boys. Dylan Raiola, Emmett Johnson and various other starters did not even take the field in the 2nd half, and that is the way it should be against an FCS school. Three Quarterbacks names snaps for the boys in red, 11 different players fitting and 27 different players had tackles. That's fine.
Husker fans of a certain age remember the days when the common paved during conference games for 2nd, 3rd and 4th stringers to see the field after the team had yielded a lead. It was a part of Tom Osbornes' secret sauce, because younger players received valuable game representatives, so that they could build experienced depth year after year. It will not happen every match for Matt Rhules Squad, but for an extremely young team these last two weeks have been extremely valuable.
Tj Lateef shines again. I don't know if it is just social media chatter or whether it is a conversation between a broader segment of the fan base, but every suggestion that Dylan Raiola is not the #1 man at Quarterback is nonsense. Raiola was again excellent and completed 15 of 22 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns in just half of the game. Dylan is the man, simple and simple.
That said, it is certainly nice to see how good back -up QB TJ Lateeuwa real first -year students looked like the past two weeks. Lateeef was a perfect five to five to 126 Yards, the completion of a beautiful deep ball for colleague -first -year student Cortez Mills for a touchdown and hurried for another TD. Lateeef has looked excellent for the past two weeks and you have to tip your hat to Matt Rhule and Dana Holgorsen for the Quarterback room that they build.
Dane Key comes from a party. When you switch Kentucky, Key was the headliner for the Nebraskas Transfer Portal class. And, don't get me wrong, he had a solid first two weeks for the Huskers, who transported nine catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns. But Saturday was the break -out that we waited. Key had four receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown, and he would have had a second Touchdown if it is not for a somewhat under-thrown ball from Raiola early in the game (not nit-picking here; it was still a completion!). With the most important, colleague transfer Nyziah Hunter and Jacorey Barney, the Huskers have several impact players who are at the forefront of a broad recipient, which is supplemented with tight ends Luke Lindenmeyer and Heinrich Haarberg and young talent such as Cortez Mills.
You must assume that offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen has not shown anywhere close to all the cards he has for the Nebraska attack this season; I am excited to see what else he has in store for these game makers.
Pass on defense. The Blackshirts did not give up 100 meters this season in a single game. Nebraska currently ranks #1 in the nation when passing defense, which means that an average of 66 yards per match is possible and opposing teams is held for a completion rating of 50%. This is particularly remarkable if you take that Cincinnati Quarterback Brendan Sorbyheld by the Big Red to 69 Yards and a 52% completion rate that has completed 82% of his passes and completed for 586 Yards and eight TouchDowns since he was stung by Nebraska. The Huskers -Passing Defense has been absolutely elite through three games.
Reasons for concern
Hasty defense. For the second week in a row there is not much to complain about. But if I had to choose something, I am a bit worried about how Nebraska will do it to stop the run as soon as Big Ten -game starts. There are a lot of young talent in the front seven in defense, but in recent years we have been spoiled to look at boys like Ty Robinson, Nash Hutmacher and John Bullock anchor the defense. How will the young boys do against the Big ten Heavies?
For now, however, there is plenty to celebrate with the defense of John Butlers. While the hasty defense is nationally in 75th place, the Huskers are currently at #6 in the nation in total defense and #7 in scoring defense, to go along with the aforementioned excellence in passing on defense. The last two weeks have been crucial for the overall development of the defense, and this team seems ready for bigger things.
Bottom Line
All eyes on the Wolverines.
The Huskers have so far provided business and they have as much promise as every Nebraska team in recent memory. But of course conference game is the great equalizer, and the Big Red will have to prove it on the field. This week's matchup against Michigan will tell us a lot. Nebraska did not win against an opponent in the AP poll in their last 27 attempts. This is such a good time to break that streak.
As always, GBR for life.
Tell us what you think, ordinary fans. Wo like to hear from you. Send us an e -mail [email protected] Or find us on YouTube.
Related: Houston Christian And Michigan Game pages.
Stay informed of all things Huskers by BookmarkingNebraska Cornhuskers on Sisubscribe toHuskermax on YouTubeand visitHuskermax.comdaily.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/nebraska/football/another-beatdown-for-nebraska-football-in-lincoln-now-it-s-time-to-prove-it
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The coach talks about a former Earthquakes player about the deadly shooting of a friend
- American governments have extraordinary prosecution of Kilmar Brego Garca
- Men's tennis to watch Oakland City at home
- UK PM Starmer under pressure under pressure on Mandelon Epstein Revelations
- Top Court grants repair to the private zoo led by the Ambani billionaire family
- The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom responds to British prosecutors who would have abandoned the accusations against two British people accused of spying for China
- Suspect still not found of photography at SW Edgecombe football match :: Wral.com
- Trump seems to claim the tiktok agreement before the deadline on Wednesday
- Trump renews to put an end to the quarterly reports of companies
- Bad Bunny's viral merciety embodies Puerto Rican culture
- Charlie Kirk was ‘critical part’ of getting President Donald Trump elected, says JD Vance. #BBCNews
- A 5.2 -magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Mediterranean, 340 km from Tripoli