Fourth quarter Downs Dukes at number 3 Virginia





Charlottesville, va. James Madison Field Hockey was 1-1 bound with no. 3 Virginia on the way to the fourth quarter, but the Cavaliers scored three goals in just over three minutes on penalty corners in the last frame for the 4-1 home victory on Turf Field on Sunday afternoon. James Madison Field Hockey was 1-1 bound with no. 3 Virginia on the way to the fourth quarter, but the Cavaliers scored three goals in just over three minutes on penalty corners in the last frame for the 4-1 home victory on Turf Field on Sunday afternoon. The dukes (4-3) did not earn an angle in the second half compared to UVAs (4-0). In total, the Cavaliers had an advantage in Schoten (20-5) and penalty corners (11-2). Ava Drexler-Notey The only goal of the Dukes scored the first of her junior campaign and the second in her career. Goalkeeper Molly Schreiner Three stops made in the loss. Emma Watchilla, Mary Adams, Mia Abello and Riley Savage all found the back of the net for Virginia. Abello, Lauren Kenah and Sloan Davidson each added an assist, while Nilou Lempers, Nilou Lempers, got away with three saves in the win. How it happened The opening frame was a stalemate, with only one shot recorded in the first 15 minutes of action while the score read 0-0.

JMU turned early in second place three consecutive penalty corners, with Schreiner saving one in the defensive position.

The Dukes attacked on the other with a few corners later in the period, but were refused both times, so that a scoreless game was held during the break.

From a quick reset, Watchilla rode in the left side of the circle and delivered an inverted shot at the bottom right in the goal to give the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead with 2:43 in the third.

Anxious, Drexler-Naamy sprinted through the UvA defense and split two defenders before they sent it past Lempers to tie the game with 14 seconds in the frame.

The Cavaliers regained the lead on a penalty corner when Adams tapped an Abello shot at 9:45 am of the fourth.

Less than two minutes later, Abello shot found the back of the net on a corner with assists from Kenah and Davidson to grow the benefit of UvA to 3-1.

With less than seven minutes to play, Riley wiped in a rebound for the goal to build a 4-1 Cavaliers lead. Game notes The defense of the Dukes placed a shutout for the fifth time this season in the first half in seven games.

With the score of Drexler-Naamy, JMU now has six target scorers and nine players who have registered a point. Next James Madison goes on the road for a few games in the Great Lakes State. Firstly, the Dukes Mid-American Conference Play will open with a test in Central Michigan on Friday, September 19. That Sunday, JMU will take the Michigan team ranked in Ann Arbor on a nationally arranged. Both games are streamed, with the match against CMU on Chippewas All-Access and the lift versus the Wolverines on Big ten Plus respectively.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jmusports.com/news/2025/9/14/field-hockey-fourth-quarter-downs-dukes-at-no-3-virginia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos