Galaxy Macau presents the winning of Medley van Goud and Glorie reveals the artistry of table tennis exhibition at the Galaxy Promenade East Square

Media Outreach Newswire – September 15, 2025 – Macau's Golden Autumn is a season of tempo and balance. While the city is preparing to play a leading role in two of the most important sporting competitions in the region that co-producing the WTT champions Macao 2025 and the table tennis events for the 15th National Games Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort (hereinafter as “Galaxy Macau”) offers a smart cultural contrapoint.

WTT champions Macao 2025, in addition to supporting the 15th national competitions of the People's Republic China, which will be held for the first time in the Guangdong-Hong-Macao Greater Bay Area. While the thunderous services and lightning-fast meetings of the world's best players will reflect through the state-of-the-art Galaxy Arena, a more contemplative view of the sport is served on just a short walk.

Giant Table & Racket Installation: More than 40 rare and legendary rackets are shown, a tracing course of the pioneering, vellum-covered salon tennis models of the 1900s to high-tech, carbon fiber instruments used by today champions.

Presented by the cultural arm of the resort, Galaxyart, “The Artistry of Table Tennis Collectables & Art Exhibition” is an agile exploration of the rich design heritage and the aesthetic evolution of the game. A cultural showcase that not only builds up anticipation for the series of athletic galas of world class, but also the dedication of GEG highlighted to promote the table tennis culture locally. The exhibition is housed on the East Square of the Resort and is a composite story that maps the journey of the sport through its most essential tool: the racket. More than 40 rare and legendary rackets can be seen, from groundbreaking models from the 19th century to the high -tech, carbon fiber instruments that today through the champions of today.

A sporting event that promotes social harmony and inclusion has been successful Macau Special Olympics Inclusive Table Tennis Fun Day has been successful to spread table tennis from table tennis and energy.

This combination of high-octane sport and considered as culture is a play that speaks to the wider ambitions of Galaxy Macau. The resort understands that a modern travel schedule is about more than just a single head. The ideal visit links the sensation of competition with moments of discovery, completing stay in Galaxy Macau's series of award -winning luxury accommodation, gastronomic dining and premium shopping experiences; A balanced game for a golden fall and a winning combination for every demanding traveler.

Presented by GalaxyArt, “The Artistry of Table Tennis-Collectables & Art Exhibition” is a cross-disciplinary cultural event that brings sport, art and heritage together. Centered around table tennis, the exhibition offers an artistic perspective on the rich history and cultural significance of the sport, which reflects the deep dedication of GIG for creative culture and athletic development. In a balanced backhand in addition to the main event, the exhibition offers a compelling experience that simulates the atmosphere of a large competition.

For the best perspective, visitors can view a striking installation of gigantic rackets and table on a red floor. While the world's top players is lightning fast in the Galaxy Arena, visitors can discover an artistic view of the game on East Square.

About 40 Rare Rackets Are Displayed In Cabinets Inspired By Macau's Iconic Ruins of St. Paul's, Showcasing Five Thematic Zones: The Evolution of the Rackets (1900S1970S), Pioneering Designs (1930S1940S), Signed-Legacy and FaCyed and FaCyed and Sormay and Sormay and Sormayed and Sormayed and Sormayed and Sormayed and Sormayed and Sormayed and Formyed and Formyed and Formyed and Formyed and Formyed. Rackets), Global Icons (Signed Rackets), and Technological Revolution (Modern Innovations). Together they tell the story of table tennis as a sport that is steeped in culture and innovation.

In the heart of the exhibition is a large -scale art installation with a gigantic table and rackets, with dynamic lines made of colorful tape and floating table tennis balls that re -create the speed and energy of the sport. The two oversized rackets represent the characteristic shake hand and pen handle of the sport and side by hand-painted letters of “Galaxy” and “Macau”, the other composed of real rackets arranged in a creative display.

An upcoming cooperating artworks, which will be unveiled in mid -October, still promises an agile touch. By celebrating the spirit of table tennis through creativity and teamwork, the team members of Galaxy will participate in this work -based work.

The exhibition is open from now to January 4, 2026, daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the East Square of Galaxy Macau, and admission is free.

Immersive involvement: embrace the spirit of table tennis

In the spirit of community involvement and promoting the values ​​of sport, GEG continues its title sponsorship of the “GE GEFACA Special Olympics Inclusive Table Tennis Fun Day”, co -organized with Macau Special Olympics. Now in his 15th year, the event remains faithful to its inclusive roots, so that community participation is encouraged.

This year's opening ceremony will be held on October 19, with exactly 50 days before the opening of the 12th national competitions for people with disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games. The event, including competitions and interactive game cabins, takes place at Broadway Macau and offers participants a fun and energetic table tennis experience. In particular, the opening ceremony and workshops will be held in combination with “The Artistry of Table Tennis – Collectables & Art Exhibition”, allowing those present to explore the artistic installations and rare rackets and enjoy the unique merger of sport and creativity.

Prior to the event, on September 20, GIG and Macau Special Olympics are organizing a DIY -yourself -Racket workshop on the East Square of Galaxy Macau. Members of Macau Special Olympics and GEG volunteers will work together to make adapted rackets, promote interaction and promote the values ​​of inclusion and creativity.

Golden Glory: Passion and Fortune celebrate through table tennis

In November there is a seamless experience that turns from a sporting competition into a fully -fledged outing. Galaxy Macau, a balance for a golden autumn and a winning combination for every demanding traveler, launches “Gold, Glory and Galaxy” and offers guests a series of exciting dining options, shopping produce and exclusive Limited-Edition prices. Visitors can immerse themselves in the passion of table tennis while enjoying a luxurious and happy holiday experience.

GIG's old support for the game of table tennis in Macau is known. Since organizing the inaugural WTT event in 2020, GIG has actively contributed to the growth of sport in the past six consecutive occasions. This year is the third consecutive year as a co-organizer. From 2024 GIG became the first and only luxury resort of Macau to keep the ITTF macao for men and women together, which means that his dedication to integrate tourism and sport and to promote athletic development.

In November the table tennis competitions of the 15th national competitions are held in the Galaxy Arena, an ultramodern location in the GEG district. As the largest covered arena from Macau, equipped with advanced facilities and supported by the luxurious hospitality of Galaxy Macau, the resort is ready to supply unforgettable cultural, sporting and entertainment experiences unforgettable cultural, sporting and entertainment.

