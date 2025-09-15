Maverick Tennis competes at Augustana Invite – Minnesota State University





Sioux Falls, SD Members of the Tennis team of the state of Minnesota entered the court in the Augustana inviting on Saturday and Sunday in Bracket Play and were confronted with competition from Division I and II student athletes. McKenna Demarce ” Lucie Sliskova ” Taina Cordeiro ” Georgia Temple And Sutton Julsrud Allen made Singles semi -finals, with Deml and Julsrud that final appeared. In Dubbels, Demarce and Julia Gurholt worked together to make the semi -final, as did Taina Cordeiro And Amanda Blanco-Eple . After scrimming Bethel University on Thursday, the Mavericks continues their fall slate in the state of Emporia on Saturday 28 September at 10 am, followed by Northwest Missouri State Sunday 28 September. Result Singles Draw D

QF: Earya (Chelsea Silkwritz) Def. MSU ( Julia Gurholt ) 2-6, 6-1, 10-6

W-Semifinals: Creighton (Livia Rodrigues Daud) Def. MSU ( Julia Gurholt ) 8-4

S-final: MSU ( Julia Gurholt ) Def. Augie (Martina Sofia Sofia) 8-3 Singles drawing e

QF: Creighton (Karli VO) Def. MSU (Alma Vazquez Roija) 6-0, 6-2

QF: MSU ( McKenna Demarce ) Def. Nebraska, Kearney (Julia Warteckra) 5-2 RET.

SF: Creighton (Olivia Minikel) Def. MSU ( McKenna Demarce ) 6-2, 6-2

W-Semifinals: MSU ( Alma Vazquez Rioja ) Def. Uno (Summer Shannon) 8-6

W-final: South Data (Ketevan Shavishvili) def. MSU ( Alma Vazquez Rioja ) 8-6

PL-final: Winona Street. (Liney Restau) Deaf. MSU ( McKenna Demarce ) 8-3 Singles Drawing F

QF: MSU ( Lucie Sliskova ) Def. MSUM (Katryna Hansen) 6-7 (6), 6-3, 10-6

SF: Uno (Grace Greenwald) def. MSU ( Lucie Sliskova ) 3-6, 6-4, 10-7

QF: MSU ( Taina Cordeiro ) Def. MSUM (Camilla Bonini) 6-2, 6-3

SF: Nebraska Kearney (Jasmine Ben Aba) def. MSU ( Taina Cordeiro ) 6-2, 6-3 Singles Drawing H

QF: MSU ( Georgia Temple ) Def. UMary (Valeria Bradley) 6-4, 7-5

SF: MSU ( Georgia Temple ) Def. MSUM (Autumn Kron) 6-4, 6-2

F: MSU ( Georgia Temple ) Def. Winona St. (Mala Sullivan) Standard Singles Draw G

QF: MSU ( Sutton Julsrud ) Def. MSUM (Emma Farder) 6-4, 6-4

QF: Winona St. (Nikita Agrawal) Def. MSU (Amanda Blanco) 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7

SF: MSU ( Sutton Julsrud ) Def. Winona St. (Anna Sueflohn) 6-1, 4-6, 11-9

F: MSUM (Sophia Felderman) Def. MSU ( Sutton Julsrud ) 6-0, 6-2

W-Semifinals: MSU ( Amanda Blanco-Eple ) Def. Umary (introduction of Josepher Beatrice) 8-1

W-final: MSU ( Amanda Blanco-Eple ) Def. MSUM (Emma Parader) 8-6 Dubbels Draw B

QF: MSU ( McKenna Demarce / Julia Gurholt ) Def. Creighton

SF: Earya (Chelsea Silkwitzz / Rhidaim) def. MSU ( McKenna Demarce / Julia Gurholt ) 8-4

PL-final: MSU ( McKenna Demarce / Julia Gurholt ) Def. Uno (Shannon Summer/Shelby Smith) 8-3 Double Drawing C

QF: South Dakota/Uno (Selena Bird/Grace Greenwald) def. MSU ( Alma Vazquez Rioja / Lucie Sliskova ) 8-3

W-Semifinals: MSU ( Alma Vazquez Rioja / Lucie Sliskova ) Def. Winona St. (Ally Burger/Clara Thoemke) 8-6

W-final: MSUM (Sophia Felderman/Katryna Hansen) Def. MSU ( Alma Vazquez Rioja / Lucie Sliskova ) 8-3 Dubbels Draw D

QF: MSU ( Taina Cordeiro / Amanda Blanco-Eple ) Def. MSUM (Emma Farder/Lydia Sparby) 8-2

SF: Winona St. (Izabel Barr/Mala Sullivan) Def. MSU ( Taina Cordeiro / Amanda Blanco-Eple ) 8-4

QF: Umary (Anna Sueflohn/Josie Sueflohn) Def. MSU ( Sutton Julsrud / Georgia Temple ) 9-7

W-Semifinals: MSU ( Sutton Julsrud / Georgia Temple Def. MSUM (Autumn Kron/Alessna Johnson) 8-1

W-final: MSU ( Sutton Julsrud / Georgia Temple ) Def. Umary (Valeria Bradley/Brooke Mulholland) 8-3

