



CAA Field Hockey Weekly Awards 15 September 2025

Richmond, va. (15 September 2025) Drexel Vooruit/midfieldLeo -lesMonmouth DefenderAnna Moorsand Hofstra -goalkeeperLuci HollisterEarned CAA Field Hockey Weekly Award winners for the week ending on 15 Septemberone. Attacking player of the week

Pili Lemoine, Drexel

Vooruit/Midfield Junior | Montevideo, Uruguay / Prunishitary Juan XXIII Lemoine was five points in Drexels with a 5-0 victory over Rider, so the first two goals of her season were next to an assist. The Uruguayan Heat in three quarters and opened the score in the second before he tackles a helper in the third. Lemoine has concluded the Dragons victory with her second strike of the game in the fourth. Lemoines five points this season are a team height. Defensive player of the week

Anna Moors, Monmouth

Junior | Defender | Tilburg, North Brabant, Netherlands/ Odulphus Lyceum Moors helped Monmouth to extend his season-winning series to five before he fell to Yale. In a narrow 4-3 victory over Lehigh, the junior anchored a defense that dismissed two penalty corners in the last six seconds, including one without time on the clock. Once Moors also found the back of the cage on the week to bring her total to 14 points in six games. Rookie of the week

Hollister Lights, Hofstra

First -year Goalkeeper | Auckland, New -Zeeland / St. Cuthbert's College Hollister was dominant in a 1-1 week before the Pride, with 18 saves with a .857 savings percentage. Against Yale, the first-year Shotstopper was a total of career-high 11 saves before they blocked seven in a 2-1 overtime victory against Villanova. Hollister set a 1.45 goals this week against the average during her two games. 2025 CAA Field Hockey Weekly Award winners Attacking player of the week

September 1:Anna Moors, Monmouth

September 8:Claire Campen, Monmouth

September 15:Pili Lemoine, Drexel

Defensive player of the week

September 1:Arabella Loveridge, Northeast

September 8:Tessa Scheenstra, Towson

September 15:Anna Moors, Monmouth Rookie of the week

September 1:Hollister Lights, Hofstra

September 8:Hamer, Drexel / White van Dijk, Hofstra

September 15:Hollister Lights, Hofstra

