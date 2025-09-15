Sports
CAA Field Hockey Weekly Awards 15 September 2025
CAA Field Hockey Weekly Awards 15 September 2025
Richmond, va. (15 September 2025) Drexel Vooruit/midfieldLeo -lesMonmouth DefenderAnna Moorsand Hofstra -goalkeeperLuci HollisterEarned CAA Field Hockey Weekly Award winners for the week ending on 15 Septemberone.
Attacking player of the week
Pili Lemoine, Drexel
Vooruit/Midfield Junior | Montevideo, Uruguay / Prunishitary Juan XXIII
Lemoine was five points in Drexels with a 5-0 victory over Rider, so the first two goals of her season were next to an assist. The Uruguayan Heat in three quarters and opened the score in the second before he tackles a helper in the third. Lemoine has concluded the Dragons victory with her second strike of the game in the fourth. Lemoines five points this season are a team height.
Defensive player of the week
Anna Moors, Monmouth
Junior | Defender | Tilburg, North Brabant, Netherlands/ Odulphus Lyceum
Moors helped Monmouth to extend his season-winning series to five before he fell to Yale. In a narrow 4-3 victory over Lehigh, the junior anchored a defense that dismissed two penalty corners in the last six seconds, including one without time on the clock. Once Moors also found the back of the cage on the week to bring her total to 14 points in six games.
Rookie of the week
Hollister Lights, Hofstra
First -year Goalkeeper | Auckland, New -Zeeland / St. Cuthbert's College
Hollister was dominant in a 1-1 week before the Pride, with 18 saves with a .857 savings percentage. Against Yale, the first-year Shotstopper was a total of career-high 11 saves before they blocked seven in a 2-1 overtime victory against Villanova. Hollister set a 1.45 goals this week against the average during her two games.
2025 CAA Field Hockey Weekly Award winners
Attacking player of the week
September 1:Anna Moors, Monmouth
September 8:Claire Campen, Monmouth
September 15:Pili Lemoine, Drexel
Defensive player of the week
September 1:Arabella Loveridge, Northeast
September 8:Tessa Scheenstra, Towson
September 15:Anna Moors, Monmouth
Rookie of the week
September 1:Hollister Lights, Hofstra
September 8:Hamer, Drexel / White van Dijk, Hofstra
September 15:Hollister Lights, Hofstra
Follow the CAAFacebook“TwitterAndInstagramTo get up-to-date information and to learn more about the Caas member settings and their teams.
|
Sources
2/ https://caasports.com/news/2025/9/15/caa-field-hockey-weekly-awards-sept-15-2025.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The coach talks about a former Earthquakes player about the deadly shooting of a friend
- American governments have extraordinary prosecution of Kilmar Brego Garca
- Men's tennis to watch Oakland City at home
- UK PM Starmer under pressure under pressure on Mandelon Epstein Revelations
- Top Court grants repair to the private zoo led by the Ambani billionaire family
- The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom responds to British prosecutors who would have abandoned the accusations against two British people accused of spying for China
- Suspect still not found of photography at SW Edgecombe football match :: Wral.com
- Trump seems to claim the tiktok agreement before the deadline on Wednesday
- Trump renews to put an end to the quarterly reports of companies
- Bad Bunny's viral merciety embodies Puerto Rican culture
- Charlie Kirk was ‘critical part’ of getting President Donald Trump elected, says JD Vance. #BBCNews
- A 5.2 -magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Mediterranean, 340 km from Tripoli