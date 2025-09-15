Pakistan suspends the top official from the top cricket for no action about the handshake of India at Asia Cup: Sources





The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly suspended his director of International Cricket Operations, Usman Wahla, after the Zeven-Wicket defeat of the National Men's team against India in the Asia Cup 2025. According to Pakistani Media reports, the Disciplinaire Disciplinaire has taken the Disciplinaire Disciplinaire. The handshake controversy that ignored the controversial meeting. The issue broke out after Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts once the game ended. What could have passed as a post-game formality, soon snowed in a large controversy, with the PCB that demands the removal of Match referee Andy Pycroftt. The board has blamed him for the fiasco, which has further tensioned the cricketrelations between the two arch rivals. India captain Suryakumar Yadav justified the standard of his team in the aftermath of the Zeven-Wicket victory and said it was intended as a gesture of solidarity with the families of those killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Twenty -six people had lost their lives in the incident, attributed Indian security authorities to militants with Pakistan. The refusal to participate in the usual handshake, was Suryakumar, was a symbolic show of respect, although it came in the midst of widespread criticism in India about the participation of the team against Pakistan in the tournament. The PCB responded strongly to development. After initially raising the issue with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the board has now searched for the intervention of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The question bears its own layers of complexity: while PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is currently leading the ACC, the ICC is helped by the Indian Jay Shah. However, the Asia Cup itself is governed by the ACC and does not fall directly under the jurisdiction of the ICC. In a statement that is shared on X, Naqvi said: “The PCB has filed a complaint with the ICC with regard to violations by the competition referee of the ICC behavior code and the MCC laws with regard to the spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded the immediate removal of the match referee of the Asia -Beker.” According to the PCB's version of the events, Pycroft specifically dedicated the Pakistani captain Salman Ali Agha at the Worp so as not to shake his Indian counterpart. Pakistan team manager Naved Cheema has also filed a complaint with the ACC, claiming that Pycroft had even called for the usual exchange of team magazines between the two captains before the game. – ends Published by: Saurabh Kumar Published on: September 15, 2025

