



ATP Tour How Jakub Mensik used ATP Tennis IQ driven by PIF to triumph in Miami View the #nextgenatp Star talk about the revolutionary platform and why it defines the sport again September 15, 2025 ATP Tour Jakub Mensik turned to ATP Tennis IQ driven by PIF during his breakthrough run in March in Miami.

By ATP staff The flowering first serve of Jakub Mensik was the cornerstone of his rapid turnout, and during his breakthrough run in Miami helped ATP Tennis IQ driven by PIF it to a new level. The #nextgenatp Czech hit 59 Azen in his opening three games at the ATP Masters 1000 event, but he was still looking for ways to get an extra lead when he chased his first ATP Tour title. View Jakub Mensik explain how he uses ATP Tennis IQ, powered by PIF With the help of ATP Tennis IQ driven by PIF, Mensik discovered how effective he was when the targeting first serves widely and a strategy that decides in the last phases and eventually the final, where he surprised Miami champion Novak Djokovic six times to lift the title. “This year in Miami, ATP Tennis IQ was very important, because I had changed many tactics during the tournament,” Mensik explained. “I could see in the first few games that I was good in some types of patterns, for example serves wide. “In Miami the surface is super fast, and I had won many percentages. In the final rounds I used it more often, which could bring me the victory.” ATP Tennis IQ is an improved platform for performance analyzes that provides richer match data, advanced scouting, video outputs and portable integration, all in real time. The tool is now available for more than 2,000 ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour players, as well as ATP coaches, so that elite level analysis is brought within reach of the professional game. By giving insights into the tendencies of opponents, tactical patterns and real -time physical statistics, it enables players to refine preparation, adjust strategy and increase overall development. Read more about the platform here. For Mensik, another important tool is the opportunity to compare its own figures with tour averages, a function that he believed to have been vital in his rise of a career-high no. 16 in the PIF ATP ranking. “ATP Tennis IQ powered by PIF is a must for every pro,” said Mensik. “It can help me break into the higher ranking by seeing my reports. Also with the Tour average, take the data from all players, take that and try to implement these figures in your game.”

