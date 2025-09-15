Wang Chuqin (R) and Sun Yingsha of China Posing on stage after the last match of the Herensingles between Wang Chuqin of China and Hugo Calderano van Brazil of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champion Macao in 2025, South China, 14 September 2025.

Macao, September 14 (Xinhua) – China's Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin achieved the singles titles on the World Table Tennis (WTT) Macao 2025 Champions on Sunday.

World No. 1 Sun successfully defended her crown with a 4-3 victory over World No. 2 and teammate Wang Manyu. In a moving match, Sun took the opener, stood 3-2 behind and gathered to triumph in the decisive seventh game.

Wang Chuqin relaxed the Hugo Calderano of Brazil with 4-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-9, 11-4). The couple had already met twice this year in major events, the ITTF Men's and World's World Cup Macao 2025 and the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025, with one win for Sunday's final.

During the press conference after the competition, Wang took on the challenges for the China men's team and noted the depth of global competition. “As the sport evolves, the competition becomes fierce, but I believe that the Chinese team is still the strongest,” he said.

Looking ahead to the next 2025 WTT China Smash, Sun emphasized her collaboration with Wang in Mixed Doubles. “After our singles competitions, when we work together again, our overall power is still very solid,” she said. “I hope that within these 10 days we can make a smooth switch between events and manage our energy well.”

Wang Chuqin of China competes during the last match for men's singles between Wang Chuqin by China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil on the World Table Tennis (WTT) champions Macao, Zuid -China, September 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam ka)

Wang Chuqin van China poses during the Trophy Presentation after the last game of the men's Insinkels between Wang Chuqin by China and Hugo Calderano van Brazil of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champion Macao in Macao, Zuid -China, 14 September 2025.

Wang Chuqin of China reacts during the last match of the men's inputs between Wang Chuqin by China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil on the World Table Tennis (WTT) champions Macao, Zuid -China, September 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam ka)

Sun Yingsha of China runs on stage before the trophy presentation after the last match of the ladies singles against Wang Manyu of China on the World Table Tennis (WTT) -Champions of 2025 Macao in Macao, South China, September 14, 2025.

Sun Yingsha of China competes during the last match for women's singles against Wang Manyu of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) champions Macao in 2025 in Macao, South China, September 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Sun Yingsha (L) van China shakes hands with her countryman Wang Manyu after the last game for ladies' hers on the World Table Tennis (WTT) champions Macao in Macao, South China, September 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

China Wang Manyu competes during the last match for women's singles against Sun Yingsha of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) champions from 2025 Macao in Macao, South China, September 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

