When he was pressed or he would be interested in investing in the large Bash League of Australia, co-owner Anand Rajaraman, co-owner of San Francisco Unicorns, was slightly modest than some of his cricket against the Major League.

While the owners of the franchises in Seattle and Washington were remarkably enthusiastic about the prospect, Rajaraman was not entirely certain whether he and fellow Horns co-owner Venky Harinarayan wanted to expand their portfolio of T20 teams like others.

“One of our biggest focus areas is on technology and AI with regard to cricket, so we would rather concentrate on that space instead of having many teams,” Rajaraman told me in a recent interview.

But we have a close relationship with Cricket Victoria and certainly give it good if they (Cricket Australia) go that route (from privatization). “

Rajaraman and Harinarayan are venture capitalists. They were founders of the early commercial company Junglee, which was taken over by Amazon in 1998 for $ 250 million. They later also founded Kosmix, which was taken over by Walmart, and were early investors in Facebook.

With unicorns who embrace his roots in Silicon Valley, the owners have used their skills and knowledge by developing advanced AI technology that is specifically designed to help improve San Francisco's franchise.

As is the case almost everywhere, AI begins to be used in cricket and it challenges traditional thinking, especially with regard to selecting an XI. In a good example, when English women's coach Jon Lewis The technology credited By helping his side of drawing the Ashes series last year.

“We worked hard to develop it this season,” said Rajaraman. “We use it with the help of the coaches in selecting the team and some of our strategies that we use during the season.

“I hope we will use even more the next season. I hope it will not only be used in MLC, but through our collaboration with Cricket Victoria and the Big Bash.

“Franchises around the world talk about the implementation of AI and what data can be used, how they can be used properly.

“It would not surprise me if many other teams also started investing in this space. It is extremely interesting.”

Although the unicorns shot in winning a first MLC title, they enjoyed a memorable season after hosting competitions in the iconic Oakland Coliseum, with the first arrangement of one season to expand.

Playing at home for the first time – after the first two seasons of the MLC in Dallas and Morrisville, North Carolina – helped to lay a platform for unicorns to build a brand in the Bay Arena.

It appears as a busy low season for unicorns, especially for their owners born in India who get a kick from mixing their passions of technology and cricket.

“When I first became the owner, I thought it would be a chill thing. Buy the team and let Cricket Victoria run the cricket side,” said Rajaraman.

“It is actually difficult, much more difficult, but it is fun. It took a lot more time and attention that I thought.

“But it's time in things I like to do, such as developing the AI. I hope to leave a lasting print on cricket and improve the pleasure of the game via AI.

“Not only with the unicorns, but far past.”