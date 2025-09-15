



Sioux Falls, SD de Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) 2025-26 pre-season polls and prizes have been announced, chosen with Augustana to finish for third place in the coaches and fifth in the media. The Vikings collected 59 votes in the polls of the coaches and connected to Michigan Tech, who took two votes first. St. Thomas is at the forefront with 72 points and three votes in first place. The defensive Macnaughton Cup champion, Minnesota State University, Mankato, was chosen to finish second with 71 points and four voices in the first place. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team and points were awarded on a scale of 10-9-8-7-7-5-4-3. Augustana was chosen to finish in fifth place in the media polls behind the state of Minnesota, St. Thomas. Bowling Green and Michigan Tech. The Mavericks first achieved with 127 points with eight votes in first place, while the Tommies earned 115 points and two first place, and the Falcons completed the top three with 108 points and four votes in first place. Head coach Garrett Raboin announced seven incoming Vikings for the 2025-26 season. The incoming class consists of three defenders, three attackers and a keeper. The class consists of three Canadians, a white -Russia, a Finn and two Americans, including the first player from South Dakota in program history. Augustana will schedule 27 Vikings for the third season in program history. The CCHA drops the Puck officially on year five of the re -configured competition on Friday 3 October. Eight of the nine teams of the CCHA will be in action during the opening weekend, in which the state of Minnesota will start its season on October 10. Fans can stream all CCHA games live and on-demand, on their home televisions, computers, tablets and mobile devices via Midco Sports Plus. The app is available on mobile/tablet apps (iOS and Android), connected TV device apps (AppletV, FiretV and Roku) and a web-based browser interface. If you have additional questions or want to see more information about coverage or subscriptions, go to MidcoSports.com/ccha. Goaugie.com

