Indias most recent meeting with Pakistan in the Asia Cup was celebrated as a patriotic spectacle: a victory dedicated to the armed forces and affected by the Pahalgam attack. However, such explanations expose a little deeper: a strategy to play politics with sport, hypocrisy masked as a principle.

Under this attitude and tokenism is a contradiction that is too grim for ignoring. This is not just sport. It is cynical theater in which managers, players and commentators try to ride two boats at the same time. The hypocrisy is visible to everyone with a healthy set of eyes.

The core of this contradiction is the relationship between India and Pakistan in Cricket. India officially refuses bilateral cricket with Pakistan. The line is sturdy: no tours, no series and no diplomacy. The justification is based on national security, especially after the collision between the South Asian neighbors in May.

Indian artists are banned to work with their Pakistani counterparts. Pakistani singers and actors once popular in India are cut off on social media and different. Indian celebrities themselves are held and ashamed of previous collaborations done on neutral grounds.

Nevertheless, the same ecosystem of excitement explodes when India is opposite Pakistan in multinization tournaments. Competitions are packed as glasses, marketed as the greatest rivalry and invented billions in advertising income.

This duality is not coincidental. Jay Shah, now in the leadership of the International Cricket Council (ICC), has been accused of putting the India team under pressure to play Pakistan, despite restraint from the camp. Sanjay Raut, a member of parliament in India, recently claimed that Shah's hand forced the decision, making the competition an obligation instead of a choice.

If it is true, this indicates how far politics has penetrated Indian cricket administration because of money and influence. The game is no longer just sport, but a vehicle for symbolic battles that are determined in the boardrooms, no changing rooms.

The hypocrisy becomes sharper when the home environment is taken into account. While Indians in other areas were confronted online with Lynchen for working with Pakistani colleagues, even before the war, cricketers are placed on a pedestal for beating Pakistan. It's not just about double standards. It is about a calculated exploitation of sentiment.

Cricket is allowed as the only Arena of Contact because Cricket sells more than most things in India. The ban on cultural exchange is explained as nationalism, but Cricket is exempt in the name of multilateral obligations and commercial survival. Dedications of victories to soldiers and terror victims act as moral coverage for what is essentially a business transaction. This is pure hypocrisy and tokenism.

If India is insisting in the sport politics, consistency requires more. Look at Muslim athletes and countries known for boycotting matches against Israeli opponents. They lose games, risk stations and are confronted with prohibited. Whatever people think of their politics, their actions are clear, uncompromising and expensive. They make a stand and facial consequences.

India refuses bilateral cricket with Pakistan and plays them but plays them in ICC tournaments because the money is too large to lose, especially when most comes home through approval and advertisements from viewers. It tries to sail on two boats and to wave one hand with one hand and collect winning with the other. The dedication of victories to the armed forces did not know that contradiction. It exposes it.

The rivalry between India-Pakistan itself is not what it used to be. The competition balance is drastically tilted. India has dominated recent matches because of the poor form of Pakistani teams. Suspense has long since disappeared, but the manufactured hype remains.

Broadcasters and advertisers pump the competition as if it still defines the fate of Nations. In reality, it defines the fate of sponsor offers. The sport value is eroded. The symbolic gestures after each victory only contribute to the theater. In their last game on Sunday, Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts.

Such dissonance changes patriotism into surfs and affects the dignity of the national discourse. The Board of Control for Cricket in India, the ICC leadership and the political voices close to the game must confront this contradiction. Cricket cannot remain both business and battlefield. A rivalry stripped of sporting essence but bloated with symbolism cannot continue. The victims of Pahalgam deserve solidarity, but may not be used as props for crickett theater. Sport deserves freedom of tokenism.

Instead of continuing this hybrid model of opportunism, India can opt for one of the two choices. It can refuse to fully play Pakistan in all sizes, including ICC tournaments. That would align action with words at the highest level. It would be expensive in terms of ICC sanctions and income, but it would be at least consistent.

Or India can accept Pakistan playing as part of the sport and at the same time remove politics and symbolic dedication from the game. That would mean that cricket is treated as a cricket, not as a phase for nationalism.

Indias Cricket Establishment must choose one path. If it wants politics in sport, it must show the courage of consistency. If it wants to keep politics out, it must remove the hollow dedication and patriotic attitude. The current approach to trying to sail on two boats is not sustainable. It doesn't fool nor at home nor abroad. Cricket is reduced by this hypocrisy and that also applies to national dignity.

The views expressed in this article are not necessarily the authors and reflect the editorial attitude of Al Jazeeras.