Suspect still not found of photography at SW Edgecombe football match :: Wral.com

The search for a suspect continues in Edgecombe County Aftertwo -Tieners was injured in a shooting at a football match in high school.

The two teenagers and a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy was injured on Friday evening when high school in SouthwestedCombe faces the Tarboro High School in Cougar Stadium. The Sheriff of Edgecombe County said that at least one was shot and transported to the hospital and transported by EMS to the hospital. Both teenagers are expected to be in order.

A 17-year-old suspect has been identified and the Sheriff office works to take the person in custody, De Sheriff told Wral News on Monday.

On Monday, Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson said that the suspect was not a registered student at the public schools of Edgecombe County.

Atkinson said that one shot was fired near the concession standard. The gunfire came from a fight between two people, which led to one person firing a gun. The boy was brought by ambulance to the ECU Health Medical Center.

The girl was treated for an apparent grazing of a bullet at UNC Nash.

The weapon, a gun, has not been recovered. Neither of the two involved was affiliated with Southwest Edgecombe or Tarboro schools or the football teams.

Atkinson said that the shooting serves as a gathering moment for public safety in the province.

This is a call for the community, “said Atkinson.” This is a call for our faith -based community. This is a call for parents to be parents. This is a cry for war that we need help. We need help because some of these children are looking for direction and they don't get it.

An order has been obtained for the suspect and a search order will be used to search their home.

Since the shooting on Friday, school officials said that they have increased security at both schools to help students return to classrooms.

Edgecombe County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrew Bryan said he was in the game and saw the panic from first hand.

“It is a situation that absolutely nobody wants to happen, and our role is now to ensure that we collaborate with students and staff in the secondary schools involved,” said Bryan. “We work with the parents and the community, and we put together a plan to ensure that this never happens again.”

Bryan said there were security measures that night, including a thorough screening process for everyone who entered the stadium. He was disappointed that all precautions did not stop the shooting.

“That's the hardest thing about all this,” said Bryan. “Despite the efforts, with weapons detection systems and metal detectors, a number of delegates and managers support staff … there was something else in the stadium.”

The suspect was identified after assessing the camera camera of a delegate in the game. The Sheriff office spoke with an interest person, but discovered that that person was not a suspect after interrogation.

On Monday, students returned to class in Edgecombe County.

“For all young people who are still afraid of returning to school, my heart hurts and praying for them,” said Atkinson. “The seniors who were at this event who want to come out and support their children and grandchildren, we still pray that things can get normal again.”

The public schools of Edgecombe County sent a statement to both secondary schools that attended the game and said that there will be extra law enforcement on campus this week.

The announcement read:

We are deeply saddened by the incident that took place during the football match on Friday evening. Our thoughts are with everyone who is affected. The safety and well -being of our students, the staff and the community remain our highest priority.

From an abundance of caution, we will be present on our campus this week. We want families and students to know that we take every step possible to ensure that our schools remain safe learning environments.

The district also said that advisory services will be available at every school for students who need help or support.

Video shows people who run in different directions when a shot in the football match on Friday evening.

Atkinson said that around 2,200 tickets were sold for the competition, which usually attracts a large audience from Edgecombe County. The schools are rivals on the field with general competitive games, which are called 'the function at the intersection'.

John Jeffreys and his daughter were in the game.

“It was just a single doll, and everyone got up and froze for a moment and everyone started rushing,” said Jeffreys.

“I was scared and it was just very overwhelming, because you only see people running,” said Bailee Aycock, 15, who attended the game. “You don't know where to go, you don't know what to do.”

Edgecombe County Public Schools and the Sheriff office of Edgecombe County said they are evaluating security procedures.