11 nights with high-stakes competitions with Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Muttiah Muralitharan and other world-class players

This 3 – October 13The world of cricket comes to life! Returning to Dallas after a frequently acclaimed premiere last year, the National Cricket Leaguecollect world class players And legendary mentors (With icons such as Sachin Tendulkar, Bria Lara and Muttiah Muralitharan),),, Theme -eveningsand their loved one Sixty strikes format for a compelling 2025 edition in the heart of UTD Cricket Stadium. This exciting sixty strike structure, designed to emphasize individual skills and to push the limits of team strategyWill bring you to the tip of your chair, whether you are a cricket fan or a new one in the sport. Book your place and learn more about the daily schedule here: Daily tickets 3 – October 13

A Line -up of six cricket teams The NCLis the Meeting place for iconic American teams. This season starts with Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, two cricket moguls, with headliner the opening ceremony. The following teams will be present: Atlanta Kings, Dallas Lonestars, Chicago CC, La Waves, New York Lions, And Houston General With a solid schedule of coaches ready to set fire to the field. And among these teams, star players love Andre Russell” Colin Munro” Kyle Mayers And Sam Billings Will certainly shine, together with other much -praised players and veterans. This season of the NCL starts with the Atlanta Kings opposite Dallas Lonestars on October 3. There will be Two games per dayThe first place at 6 pm on weekdays. Games follow a unique fast format The NCL wants to introduce Short and fast cricket games to the US starting with their first edition in 2024. Known all over the world, including the Abu Dhabi 10 above League this Sixty strikes structureoffers a fast and action -packed game with matches that last about 90 minutes (Unlike the longer sizes of tests or 50-over cricket). Simply put, it provides matches with higher deployment Will keep you busy for a long time. 11 days sports and entertainment Apart from bringing the very best of Cricket, the NCL also contains big names in various industries. Coaches, mentors, Lots of music, fan zones, giveaway actions, family offers It is a real mix of sport and entertainment that will charm both cricket fans and curious attendees, so you can say that you were there then cricket left in the US! 3-13 October Ut Dallas Stadium All ages welcome Tickets start at $ 15 for students and $ 25 for general access Don't miss the 2025 edition of the National Cricket League! Daily tickets 3 – October 13



