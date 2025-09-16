Sports
Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Oregon earn weekly football honors
Rosemont, sick. Next week 3 games, the Big Ten Conference Football Players of the Week were presented by IFS.AI announced on Monday. Below are Honorees these weeks:
Attacking player of the week
Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
Wr Jr. Indianapolis, Ind. Lawrence North
- Set career heights for Receives Receives (207), Receptions (10) and receiving touchdowns (4) in the Hoisiers 73-0 victory against Indiana State
- His first career multi-touchdown game fixed the school record for most receiving scores in one game with James Hardy
- His 10-catch effort is the first double digits of catching game since Jaylin Lucas (10) in 2023 versus Louisville
- Last Indiana attacking player of the week: Kurtis Rourke (December 2, 2024)
Defensive player of the week
Jerry Mixon, Oregon
ILB JR. San Francisco, California Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep
- Helped Oregon to improve to 3-0 with a 34-14 victory in Northwestern to open Big Ten Play
- Second consecutive match with an interception and the first duck with a interception in back-to-back games since Khyree Jackson in 2023
- His interception 36 Yards to set up an Oregon-Touchdown in the third quarter, while he also recorded a career-high five tackles and adds the first TFL of the season
- Last Oregon Defensive Player of the Week Honoree: Matayo Uiagalelei (November 18, 2024)
Special teams Player of the Week
Cadies Law, Iowa
Wr. Williamsburg, Iowa Williamsburg
- Registered a point of 95 meters in the third quarter in the third quarter in the 47-7 victory of Iowa over Umass
- The return connects a Big Ten and Iowa record (Michigan is Al Brenner in Illinois, 1966 and Iowas Bill Happel vs. Minnesota, 1984) and is the longest point back in Kinnick Stadium History, Control Bob Longley (94 vs. Oregon in 1949)
- Wetjen ended with a career-high 216 return locations (182 point and 34 kick-off) and a career-high 236 All-Purpe Yards
- Last Iowa Special Teams Players of the Week: Drew Stevens (December 2, 2024)
Freshmen of the week
Bryce Underwood, Michigan
QB Detroit, Mich. Belleville
- Completed 16 of 25 passes for 235 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Michigans 63-3 victory against Central Michigan
- He was good for 339 yards of total attack and three scores and scored the first two hasty touchdowns of his career, a 20-year run in the second quarter and an 18-year run in the third
- Placed the best hasty game of his young career and ended with 114 Yards on nine Carry's – Most of a Quarterback by Michigan since Devin Gardner 121 Yards ran against Penn State in 2013
- Last Michigan first -year student of the week: Andrel Anthony (November 1, 2021)
2025 Big Ten Football Players of the Week (presented by Ifs.ai)
September 1
O: Jayden Maiava, USC
O: Jonah Coleman, Wash
D: Preston Zachman, Wis
ST: Hank Beatty, sick
F: Malik Washington, MD
September 8
O: Aidan Chiles, MSU
O: Jonah Coleman, Wash
D: Jordan Hall, MSU
ST: Spencer Porath, PUR
F: Julian Sayin, Osu
September 15
O: Omar Cooper Jr., IND
D: Jerry Mixon, Ore
ST: Kaden Law, Iowa
F: Bryce Underwood, Mich
|
Sources
2/ https://bigten.org/fb/article/38015/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is the Imran Khans X account controlled by foreign intelligence agencies?
- Tiktok to stay in the United States like Donald Trump says the agreement is made
- Do a huge job: Trump on PM Modi after the call to wish for the birthday
- STARMER is faced with the fighting of the toxicity of the toxicity in extreme meetings. Right
- US LABELS Colombia not in accordance with the drug war for the first time since the 1990sExBulletin
- Aaron, Chandan, Ishita & Neeza to fight in Priority Gaspar Dias Open
- How much protein do you need?
- A series of earthquakes hit the Alaska coast today: What do you know
- While Keir Starmer fights for his political life, Donald Trump flies to his aid
- Jokowi Projo affirm is not a cardboard volunteer in today's memory, September 16, 2018
- Dan's Daily: Trade rumors; Kaprizov Buzz; Crosby's had enough
- Imran Khan refuses to appoint who manages his social media accounts, says: “They would be kidnapped”