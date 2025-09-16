



Rosemont, sick. Next week 3 games, the Big Ten Conference Football Players of the Week were presented by IFS.AI announced on Monday. Below are Honorees these weeks: Attacking player of the week Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana Wr Jr. Indianapolis, Ind. Lawrence North Set career heights for Receives Receives (207), Receptions (10) and receiving touchdowns (4) in the Hoisiers 73-0 victory against Indiana State

His first career multi-touchdown game fixed the school record for most receiving scores in one game with James Hardy

His 10-catch effort is the first double digits of catching game since Jaylin Lucas (10) in 2023 versus Louisville

Last Indiana attacking player of the week: Kurtis Rourke (December 2, 2024) Defensive player of the week Jerry Mixon, Oregon ILB JR. San Francisco, California Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep Helped Oregon to improve to 3-0 with a 34-14 victory in Northwestern to open Big Ten Play

Second consecutive match with an interception and the first duck with a interception in back-to-back games since Khyree Jackson in 2023

His interception 36 Yards to set up an Oregon-Touchdown in the third quarter, while he also recorded a career-high five tackles and adds the first TFL of the season

Last Oregon Defensive Player of the Week Honoree: Matayo Uiagalelei (November 18, 2024) Special teams Player of the Week Cadies Law, Iowa Wr. Williamsburg, Iowa Williamsburg Registered a point of 95 meters in the third quarter in the third quarter in the 47-7 victory of Iowa over Umass

The return connects a Big Ten and Iowa record (Michigan is Al Brenner in Illinois, 1966 and Iowas Bill Happel vs. Minnesota, 1984) and is the longest point back in Kinnick Stadium History, Control Bob Longley (94 vs. Oregon in 1949)

Wetjen ended with a career-high 216 return locations (182 point and 34 kick-off) and a career-high 236 All-Purpe Yards

Last Iowa Special Teams Players of the Week: Drew Stevens (December 2, 2024) Freshmen of the week Bryce Underwood, Michigan QB Detroit, Mich. Belleville Completed 16 of 25 passes for 235 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Michigans 63-3 victory against Central Michigan

He was good for 339 yards of total attack and three scores and scored the first two hasty touchdowns of his career, a 20-year run in the second quarter and an 18-year run in the third

Placed the best hasty game of his young career and ended with 114 Yards on nine Carry's – Most of a Quarterback by Michigan since Devin Gardner 121 Yards ran against Penn State in 2013

Last Michigan first -year student of the week: Andrel Anthony (November 1, 2021) 2025 Big Ten Football Players of the Week (presented by Ifs.ai) September 1 O: Jayden Maiava, USC O: Jonah Coleman, Wash D: Preston Zachman, Wis ST: Hank Beatty, sick F: Malik Washington, MD September 8 O: Aidan Chiles, MSU O: Jonah Coleman, Wash D: Jordan Hall, MSU ST: Spencer Porath, PUR F: Julian Sayin, Osu September 15 O: Omar Cooper Jr., IND D: Jerry Mixon, Ore ST: Kaden Law, Iowa F: Bryce Underwood, Mich

