Kansas Tennis -releases 2025 Autumn schedule





Lawrence, over. Kansas Ladies Tennis Head Coach Todd Chapman Announced the autumn schedule of the team, with a slate of Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) tournaments and other invitation tournaments. Kansas Ladies Tennis Head CoachAnnounced the autumn schedule of the team, with a slate of Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) tournaments and other invitation tournaments. “We are pleased to get the autumn season going, and we have a solid schedule that our players will challenge,” said Chapman. “With the NCAA individual championship now at the end of autumn, we look forward to the chance that our players have the chance to qualify and compete for championships.” Kansas starts his season at the ITA All-American Championship on 20-27 September in Carey, North Carolina. The Jayhawks then travel to Waco, Texas for the Baylor/Big 12 invitation on September 26-28. The team then goes to Norman on October 16-20, Oklahoma for the ITA Central Region Championship. Kansas will then split time and compete on the ITA sectionals in college station, Texas on November 6-9 and the HEB Invitational in Waco, Texas on November 7-9. The last event for the autumn season will be the NCAA singles and double championships in Lake Nona, Florida on November 18-23. The Jayhawks bring a selection back with the ITA preseason no. 20 ranked double pairs in senior Heike Janse van Vuuren and junior Kyoka Kubo . Kubo is also number 103 in Singles. The Kansas schedule also has a ranked duo of newcomers in Junior Montana State Transfer Meg McCarty and freshmen Sandugash Kenzhibayeva that are arranged in double at no. 85. Kansas ended the 2024-25 season on 14-12 with a record of 7-6 conference. The Jayhawks were home 9-5 last season and went on to the 2025 ADA tournament that was the seventh time under Chapman and the third time in the last four years.

