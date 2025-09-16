



Sioux Falls, SD Augustana Hockey announced his leadership group 2025-26 on Monday evening for his founder in Midco Arena. Junior Vooruit Hunter Bischoff was called the third captain in program history and will be accompanied by assistants Hayden Hens And Will Svenddal . Bischoff, a Grand Rapids, resident of Minnesota, scored the first goal in the history of Augustana during the 2023-24 season against Bowling Green. Last season, Bischoff achieved 23 points via 10 goals and 13 assists through 35 games played. He received the most determined team prize by his teammates and earned Ccha All-Academic, CSC Academic All-district and was named AHCA/Krampade Division I All-American Scholar. In 61 games with the Vikings, Bischoff registered 14 goals and 17 assists for 31 points. Hennen, a junior defender, comes from a career-high 15 points of the blue line. The Holy, Minnesota resident has recorded four goals and 10 assists in the 2024-25 season. He played an impactful role on the defense with a team-high 56 blocked shots last season. Hennen spent time this summer with the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League for Development Camp. Svenddal completes the leadership group after he had recorded a career high eight points during the 2024-25 season. The resident of Minneapolis, Minnesota, blocked 27 shots last season and scored his first career goal against Lindenwood. He is a two-time CCHA All-Academic. Augustana starts the 2025-26 season with an exhibition match against St. Cloud State on Friday 3 October in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The Vikings open the regular season on the road against Minnesota Duluth. The Ccha -Lei starts on October 24 in Bemidji, Minnesota, against Bemidji State. Augustana plays 19 of his 34 games at home in the regular season. Season tickets and single-game tickets for the entire Augustana hockey season are now for sale. Tickets can be purchased on goaugie.com/tickets. Goaugie.com

