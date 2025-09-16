



Sports Business Journal is happy to introduce its 15th class of Game Changers: Women in Sports Business. The impact they have on industry includes professional and university sports and is set in the largest stages. SBJ will recognize their performance during an Awards -celebration on September 24 in the New York Marriott Marquis, followed by the Daylong Game Changers Conference September 25. Friday Abernethy, Monumental sports network Chelle Adams, US Soccer Federation Sabina Ahmed, AT&T Natal Altshuler, Electronic art Mary Beck, Big Ten Conference Comal bhukhanwala, CBS Sport Marianne Boas, Major League Baseball Danielle Brown, Disney advertisements Margaret Gray Connelly, Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation Kristy's cook, State farm Carol Coppola, National Hockey League Shanika Dabney-Henderson, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Laura Dixon, Pro Sports Assembly Gabrielle Dow, Green Bay Packers Brooke Faw, Tailor -made sports and entertainment Savannah Foster, Athletes first Christian Fulmer, Oak View Group and Doel Denise Gaffney, Levy Bracken Zimmerman Gustin, Intermediate sport Krista Hansen, GMR -Marketing Erin Hanson, Guardian Sports Jayna Hefford, Professional Ladies Hockey League Karina Herold, Host committee of Bay Area Morgan Howe, United Entertainment Group Carey Hoyt, Ohio State University Amina Hussein, Amazon Prime Video Ishveen Jolly, Open -sponsorship Christy Keswick, Good sports Jamala Lapray, Wme basketball Amanda Larder, Tony Fay PR Barbara -e -Mail, Greenberg Traurig Laura Meyer, Houston Rockets Pam Miller, FOX Sports Liz Moore, Ladies Professional Golf Association Julie Morris, National Basketball Association Meg Murray, Rock Entertainment Group Marsha Oliver, PGA Tour Jessica Presnall, Big 12 -Conference Alexa Pritting, NBC Sports Jessica Robertson, Togethxr Kimberly Rometo, Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena Haley Rosen, Just women's sports Caryn Rosoff, Klutch Sports Group Amber Sabathia, CAA Sport Amy Salazar, Wasperman Alice Shing, Unparalleled Michelle Smith, Miller Sports + Entertainment Bridget Sponsky, Ally financially Garland Cooper Tsarouchas, RCX Sports Lisa Walker, Eventllect More information about this year's class Person who has influenced their career Person in sports company would like to meet them Advice to young people who want to work in sports company What does she keep tapping next to sports Which app they use the most Which book (company or otherwise) would they recommend Their favorite movies What quote they would put at their office wall

