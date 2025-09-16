Sports
Game Changers: Class of 2025
Sports Business Journal is happy to introduce its 15th class of Game Changers: Women in Sports Business. The impact they have on industry includes professional and university sports and is set in the largest stages.
SBJ will recognize their performance during an Awards -celebration on September 24 in the New York Marriott Marquis, followed by the Daylong Game Changers Conference September 25.
Friday Abernethy, Monumental sports network
Chelle Adams, US Soccer Federation
Sabina Ahmed, AT&T
Natal Altshuler, Electronic art
Mary Beck, Big Ten Conference
Comal bhukhanwala, CBS Sport
Marianne Boas, Major League Baseball
Danielle Brown, Disney advertisements
Margaret Gray Connelly, Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation
Kristy's cook, State farm
Carol Coppola, National Hockey League
Shanika Dabney-Henderson, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans
Laura Dixon, Pro Sports Assembly
Gabrielle Dow, Green Bay Packers
Brooke Faw, Tailor -made sports and entertainment
Savannah Foster, Athletes first
Christian Fulmer, Oak View Group and Doel
Denise Gaffney, Levy
Bracken Zimmerman Gustin, Intermediate sport
Krista Hansen, GMR -Marketing
Erin Hanson, Guardian Sports
Jayna Hefford, Professional Ladies Hockey League
Karina Herold, Host committee of Bay Area
Morgan Howe, United Entertainment Group
Carey Hoyt, Ohio State University
Amina Hussein, Amazon Prime Video
Ishveen Jolly, Open -sponsorship
Christy Keswick, Good sports
Jamala Lapray, Wme basketball
Amanda Larder, Tony Fay PR
Barbara -e -Mail, Greenberg Traurig
Laura Meyer, Houston Rockets
Pam Miller, FOX Sports
Liz Moore, Ladies Professional Golf Association
Julie Morris, National Basketball Association
Meg Murray, Rock Entertainment Group
Marsha Oliver, PGA Tour
Jessica Presnall, Big 12 -Conference
Alexa Pritting, NBC Sports
Jessica Robertson, Togethxr
Kimberly Rometo, Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena
Haley Rosen, Just women's sports
Caryn Rosoff, Klutch Sports Group
Amber Sabathia, CAA Sport
Amy Salazar, Wasperman
Alice Shing, Unparalleled
Michelle Smith, Miller Sports + Entertainment
Bridget Sponsky, Ally financially
Garland Cooper Tsarouchas, RCX Sports
Lisa Walker, Eventllect
More information about this year's class
Person who has influenced their career
Person in sports company would like to meet them
Advice to young people who want to work in sports company
What does she keep tapping next to sports
Which app they use the most
Which book (company or otherwise) would they recommend
Their favorite movies
What quote they would put at their office wall
|
