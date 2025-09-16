NSW and Australian greats Alex Blackwell and Len Pascoe, in addition to experienced cricket manager Kevin Greene Am, received a life member of Cricket NSW on Monday evening.

The members of Cricket NSW were thanked for their incredible support from our sport throughout the state, including the very strong NSW Prime Minister Cricket and Country Cricket Competitions.

Bob Simpson Aos immense contribution to the game was recognized by Cricket NSW chairman John Knox. Simpson died in August, 89 years old.

During a decorated career as a player, captain and coach at NSW and Australia, Simpson laid the foundation for a period of sustainable success in Australian cricket. He was a cricket NSW -Leg member and is honored in Cricket NSW Hall of Fame and the NSW team of 150 years.

The honorable Margaret Beazley AO KC was reappointed with the pattern. John Howard Om AC and Basil Sellers return as vice customers. Mr Sellers also received a gift to mark his 90one Birthday and four are a constant contribution to growing cricket in NSW.

Rega board members Ed Cowan, Courtenay Smith and Richard Timbs were all re-elected at the CNSW council of the board, while John Knox and David Gallop were reappointed as administrators.

A successful 2024-25 season was recognized, including the following highlights:

The Breakers won the Ruth Preddey Cup, awarded to the Womens National Cricket League champion, for a record 21 star time.

Sydney Thunder reached the BBL | 14, while both the Sydney Sixers BBL and Sydney Thunder WBBL teams qualified for the Finals series.

The blues missed the final of both the Sheffield Shield and Dean Jones Trophy.

An increase of 11% with 512-year-olds who choose to play cricket an increase of 50% in the past two years.

Nearly 170,000 total participants in NSW an increase of 3% compared to last season.

Record membership numbers for both the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder.

Continuous development of Cricket Central.

Blackwell was celebrated as one of the most accomplished cricketers in Australia with election as a member of life during the meeting. Her advocacy, leadership and resilience during an 18-year-old gaming career and the subsequent service in the Cricket NSW board has left an indelible mark at stamp.

In an 18-year career at the NSW Breakers, Blackwell won 13 Ladies National Cricket League titles, including seven as captain, and was the leading Run scorer for the state during this period. She was also the captain of Sydney Thunder to the inaugural Womens Big Bash League title in 2015.

At the international level, Blackwell played 251 games for Australia in all three formats, scored more than 5,000 points and won five world cups. This included representing its country alongside the identical twin sister Kate, the winning of the World Cup 2005 World Cup together.

Fast Bowler Len Pascoe, known as the heart and soul of the NSW team when he took over the field during his decade-long first-class career in the 1970s and 80s, was also recognized with membership of life.

Pascoe, born Len Durtanovich from parents of Yugoslav descent, made his name in the Sydney Cricket scene as a frightening Snel, before he claims 203 Wickets in 54 first class competitions for NSW, with the best figures of 8-41. This included 24 Wickets in the Blues 1982-83 Sheffield Shield winning campaign.

Pascu also represented Australia in 14 tests and 29 ODIs and claimed 117 international wickets, while he also flourished in the hostile surroundings of World Series Cricket as a key figure in the Australian XI. He was an NSW coach for a single season in 1987/88.

Hon. Kevin Greene AMS Outstanding Service at Cricket in NSW was also recognized by the transfer of membership of life.

Greenes Exceptional Off-Field Leadership has given him the future of Cricket of the NSW parliament as a member for Georges River (1999-2007) and Oatley (2007-2011), including as Minister of Sport and Recreation, as President of the St George Cricket Club for the past 18 years and a 13 year cricket.

He received an AM in 2023 for his important service at the NSW parliament, the local government and the community, where he actively inspired people of all ages to play and keep the game.