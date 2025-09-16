Sports
Full list of games, time and TV -info
The first three (technically speaking four) weeks of the university football season have come and gone, with Ohio State, Penn State and LSU who continue to win victories while retaining their spots as the top three teams of the nation in the latest AP Top 25 survey. In other rankings news, Texas A&M jumped into the top 10 this week while Notre Damenow 0-2fell 16 (!) Spots to no. 24.
On the other hand, we have already seen two prominent programs that will fire their head coaches, with UCLA and Virginia Tech who say goodbye to Deshaun Foster and Brent Pry on Sunday respectively. Tough Biz.
Week four of the 2025 campaign officially starts on Thursday evening. Here is a full look at the slate:
Thursday, September 18
7:30 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Charlotte 49ers
|
Owl
|
ESPN
Friday, September 19
7:30 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Oklahoma State Cowboys
|
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
|
ESPN
8:00 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|
Iowa Hawkeyes
|
Fox
Saturday, September 20
12:00 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
No. 16 Utah Utes
|
No. 17 Texas Tech Red Raiders
|
Fox
|
Memphis Tigers
|
Arkansas Razorbacks
|
ABC
|
Wisconsin Badgers
|
Maryland Terrapins
|
N / A
|
Clemson Tigers
|
Syracuse Orange
|
ESPN
|
Virginia Tech Hokies
|
Wofford Terriers
|
ESPN+/ACC extra
|
Tcu horned frogs
|
Smu Mustangs
|
ESPN2/ESPN
|
Louisville Cardinals
|
Bowling Green Falcons
|
ACC -Network
|
Miami (OH) Redhawks
|
Unlv -Rebels
|
ESPNU
|
Army Black Knights
|
North -Texas means green
|
CBSSN
|
South -Florida Bulls
|
South Carolina State Bulldogs
|
ESPN+
12:45 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers
|
Uab Blazers
|
Sec
1 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Central Michigan Chippewas
|
Wagner Seahawks
|
ESPN+
3:00 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
No. 6 Oregon Ducks
|
Oregon State Beavers
|
N / A
3.30 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
No. 7 Florida State Seminoles
|
Kent State Golden Flitsen
|
ACC -Network
|
No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners
|
No. 22 Auburn Tigers
|
ABC
|
No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels
|
Tulane Green Wave
|
ESPN
|
Nebraska Cornhuskers
|
No. 21 Michigan Wolverines
|
CBS/Paramount+
|
No. 24 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|
Purdue Boilermakers
|
NBC/Peacock
|
UCF Knights
|
North Carolina Tar Heels
|
Fox
|
UConn Huskies
|
Ball State Cardinals
|
CBSSN
|
Liberty Flames
|
James Madison Dukes
|
ESPNU
|
Eastern Michigan Eagles
|
Louisiana Ragin 'Cajuns
|
ESPN+
|
Buffalo Bulls
|
Troy Trojans
|
ESPN+
|
Western Michigan Broncos
|
Toledo Rockets
|
ESPN+
|
Ohio Bobcats
|
Gardner-Webb Runnin 'Bulldogs
|
ESPN+
4:00 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Duke Blue Devils
|
NC State Wolfpack
|
ESPN2
4.15 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Mississippi State Bulldogs
|
Notherse Illinois Huskies
|
Sec
4.30 pm
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
No. 18 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|
Temple owls
|
The CW network
17:00 and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
San Jos State Spartans
|
Idaho Vandals
|
N / A
6:00 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Kansas Jayhawks
|
West Virginia mountain climbers
|
Fs1
|
Florida International Panthers
|
Delaware Blue Hens
|
ESPN+
|
Kennesaw State OWLS
|
Arkansas State Red Wolves
|
ESPN+
|
Akron zippers
|
Duquesne Dukes
|
ESPN+
19:00 and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
No. 23 Missouri Tigers
|
South Carolina GameCocks
|
ESPN
|
Jacksonville State GameCocks
|
Murray State Racers
|
ESPN+
|
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
|
Marshall thunderous herd
|
ESPN+
|
Missouri State Bears
|
Ut Martin Skyhawks
|
ESPN+
|
West -Kennucky Hilltoppers
|
Nevada Wolf Pack
|
ESPN+
|
Air Force Falcons
|
Boise State Broncos
|
CBSSN
|
Georgia Southern Eagles
|
Maine Black Bears
|
ESPN+
|
South -Alabama Jaguars
|
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
|
ESPN+
7:30 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
No. 4 Miami Hurricanes
|
Florida Gators
|
ABC
|
No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers
|
No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini
|
NBC
|
No. 20 Vanderbilt Commodores
|
Georgia State Panthers
|
ESPNU
|
Washington State Cougars
|
Washington Husky's
|
CBS
|
Virginia Cavaliers
|
Stanford -cardinal
|
ACC -Network
|
Baylor Bears
|
Arizona State Sun Devils
|
Fox
|
East Carolina Pirates
|
Byu Cougars
|
ESPN2
|
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
|
ESPN+
7:45 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
No. 3 LSU Tigers
|
Se louisiana lions
|
Sec
8:00 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
No. 8 Texas Longhorns
|
Sam Houston Bellkats
|
ESPN+/SECN+
|
Utah State Aggies
|
McNees Cowboys
|
N / A
|
Bobcats in Texas State
|
Nicholls -colonels
|
ESPN+
9:00 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Utep Miners
|
Ul Monroe Warhawks
|
ESPN+
9.30 pm
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Colorado State Rams
|
Utsa Roadrunners
|
Fs1
22:15 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Colorado Buffaloes
|
Wyoming Cowboys
|
ESPN
10.30 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
San Diego State Aztecs
|
California Golden Bears
|
CBSSN
11:00 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
No. 25 USC Trojans
|
Michigan State Spartans
|
Fox
11:59 pm
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
|
Fresno State Bulldogs
|
N / A
More University Football on Sports Illustrated
|
