Connect with us

Sports

Full list of games, time and TV -info

Full list of games, time and TV -info

 


The first three (technically speaking four) weeks of the university football season have come and gone, with Ohio State, Penn State and LSU who continue to win victories while retaining their spots as the top three teams of the nation in the latest AP Top 25 survey. In other rankings news, Texas A&M jumped into the top 10 this week while Notre Damenow 0-2fell 16 (!) Spots to no. 24.

On the other hand, we have already seen two prominent programs that will fire their head coaches, with UCLA and Virginia Tech who say goodbye to Deshaun Foster and Brent Pry on Sunday respectively. Tough Biz.

Week four of the 2025 campaign officially starts on Thursday evening. Here is a full look at the slate:

Thursday, September 18

7:30 pm and

Home team

Road team

Where to look

Charlotte 49ers

Owl

ESPN

Friday, September 19

7:30 pm and

Home team

Road team

Where to look

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Tulsa Golden Hurricane

ESPN

8:00 pm and

Home team

Road team

Where to look

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Iowa Hawkeyes

Fox

Saturday, September 20

12:00 pm and

Home team

Road team

Where to look

No. 16 Utah Utes

No. 17 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Fox

Memphis Tigers

Arkansas Razorbacks

ABC

Wisconsin Badgers

Maryland Terrapins

N / A

Clemson Tigers

Syracuse Orange

ESPN

Virginia Tech Hokies

Wofford Terriers

ESPN+/ACC extra

Tcu horned frogs

Smu Mustangs

ESPN2/ESPN

Louisville Cardinals

Bowling Green Falcons

ACC -Network

Miami (OH) Redhawks

Unlv -Rebels

ESPNU

Army Black Knights

North -Texas means green

CBSSN

South -Florida Bulls

South Carolina State Bulldogs

ESPN+

12:45 pm and

Home team

Road team

Where to look

No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

Uab Blazers

Sec

1 pm and

Home team

Road team

Where to look

Central Michigan Chippewas

Wagner Seahawks

ESPN+

3:00 pm and

Home team

Road team

Where to look

No. 6 Oregon Ducks

Oregon State Beavers

N / A

3.30 pm and

Home team

Road team

Where to look

No. 7 Florida State Seminoles

Kent State Golden Flitsen

ACC -Network

No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners

No. 22 Auburn Tigers

ABC

No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels

Tulane Green Wave

ESPN

Nebraska Cornhuskers

No. 21 Michigan Wolverines

CBS/Paramount+

No. 24 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Purdue Boilermakers

NBC/Peacock

UCF Knights

North Carolina Tar Heels

Fox

UConn Huskies

Ball State Cardinals

CBSSN

Liberty Flames

James Madison Dukes

ESPNU

Eastern Michigan Eagles

Louisiana Ragin 'Cajuns

ESPN+

Buffalo Bulls

Troy Trojans

ESPN+

Western Michigan Broncos

Toledo Rockets

ESPN+

Ohio Bobcats

Gardner-Webb Runnin 'Bulldogs

ESPN+

4:00 pm and

Home team

Road team

Where to look

Duke Blue Devils

NC State Wolfpack

ESPN2

4.15 pm and

Home team

Road team

Where to look

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Notherse Illinois Huskies

Sec

4.30 pm

Home team

Road team

Where to look

No. 18 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Temple owls

The CW network

17:00 and

Home team

Road team

Where to look

San Jos State Spartans

Idaho Vandals

N / A

6:00 pm and

Home team

Road team

Where to look

Kansas Jayhawks

West Virginia mountain climbers

Fs1

Florida International Panthers

Delaware Blue Hens

ESPN+

Kennesaw State OWLS

Arkansas State Red Wolves

ESPN+

Akron zippers

Duquesne Dukes

ESPN+

19:00 and

Home team

Road team

Where to look

No. 23 Missouri Tigers

South Carolina GameCocks

ESPN

Jacksonville State GameCocks

Murray State Racers

ESPN+

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Marshall thunderous herd

ESPN+

Missouri State Bears

Ut Martin Skyhawks

ESPN+

West -Kennucky Hilltoppers

Nevada Wolf Pack

ESPN+

Air Force Falcons

Boise State Broncos

CBSSN

Georgia Southern Eagles

Maine Black Bears

ESPN+

South -Alabama Jaguars

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

ESPN+

7:30 pm and

Home team

Road team

Where to look

No. 4 Miami Hurricanes

Florida Gators

ABC

No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers

No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini

NBC

No. 20 Vanderbilt Commodores

Georgia State Panthers

ESPNU

Washington State Cougars

Washington Husky's

CBS

Virginia Cavaliers

Stanford -cardinal

ACC -Network

Baylor Bears

Arizona State Sun Devils

Fox

East Carolina Pirates

Byu Cougars

ESPN2

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

ESPN+

7:45 pm and

Home team

Road team

Where to look

No. 3 LSU Tigers

Se louisiana lions

Sec

8:00 pm and

Home team

Road team

Where to look

No. 8 Texas Longhorns

Sam Houston Bellkats

ESPN+/SECN+

Utah State Aggies

McNees Cowboys

N / A

Bobcats in Texas State

Nicholls -colonels

ESPN+

9:00 pm and

Home team

Road team

Where to look

Utep Miners

Ul Monroe Warhawks

ESPN+

9.30 pm

Home team

Road team

Where to look

Colorado State Rams

Utsa Roadrunners

Fs1

22:15 pm and

Home team

Road team

Where to look

Colorado Buffaloes

Wyoming Cowboys

ESPN

10.30 pm and

Home team

Road team

Where to look

San Diego State Aztecs

California Golden Bears

CBSSN

11:00 pm and

Home team

Road team

Where to look

No. 25 USC Trojans

Michigan State Spartans

Fox

11:59 pm

Home team

Road team

Where to look

Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

Fresno State Bulldogs

N / A

More University Football on Sports Illustrated

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.si.com/college-football/college-football-week-4-schedule-full-list-of-games-time-tv

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: