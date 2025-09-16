The NCAA hockey season of 2025-26 is here. Before the puck falls, let's dive into the biggest questions that NC Ladies Hockey goes into the season.

1. Can anyone cancel Wisconsin?

Wisconsin comes from his best season in program history and looks ready for another championship run. No surprise, the defensive national champions enter 2025-26 as a pre-season no. 1 in the USCCHO survey. The badgers lost the Nations Top Scorer and Patty Kazmaier Award winner Casey Obrien on the PWHL Draft, where she was chosen in third place. But they give back several important veterans in Kirsten Simms, Laila Edwards and Caroline Harvey, who finished second, third and fifth in NCAA score last season.

The badgers also bring a talented young scorer into the Czech first -year student Adla Apovalivov, the first player born in Europe in Wisconsin Womens Hockey History. Apovalivov was honored as a WCA in the first year of first -year student of the year, so Wisconsin certainly does not hurt for firepower.

2. Can Ohio State continue his hot streak?

The Buckeyes have been broken on scene in recent years and went to the scene in the previous three national championship matches and went with powerhouse Wisconsin. But several important departure leaves a few holes in the schedule when six Buckeyes were picked in the PWHL design this summer, including Captain Jenna Buglioni.

The Buckeyes bring two important pieces back to F Joy Dunne and D Emma Peschel, both named All-Wcha-Team. Dunne enters her junior season after establishing a program record for points in a season (62) and finished sixth in the nation. Peschel returns as the cornerstone of a sturdy Buckeyes defense that kept opponents to fewer than 20 shots and 2.08 goals per match last year, and she was named Captain alongside F Jocelyn Amos for 2025-26.

Ohio State also brings in various talented first -year students, heads by the Swedish F Hilda Svensson, and it added Colgate Transfer Kaia Malachino (19 goals, 14 assists in 35 games) to fill in part of the attacking production that lost the depth.

3. Can additions of Minnesotas help break through the Gophers outside season?

After he was lost in the Frozen Four of Wisconsin last year, Minnesota arrives at number 3 in the poll of USCCHO preseason. De Gophers will lean on their recurring leading scorer and for the preseason of All-Wcha Abbey Murphy to lead in a busy WCA. Murphy finished second in the nation last season in goals (33). With Ella Huber, Natalie Mlynkova and Peyton Hemp who leave in the PWHL design, Murphy has to continue her high-scoring ways this season.

Fortunately for her, the Gophers added three top playmakers from the portal this summer. D Molly Jordan comes in from Boston College, where she led the Eagles Blue Line in points (24), Doelen (8) and Assists (16). F Jamie Nelson comes from Minnesota State-Mankato, where she led the Mavericks in points (30) and assists (22) in 37 games last year. F Sarah Paul transfers from Princeton after counting 36 points 31 games and leading the nation in goals per match last year (.90).

Add the Czech first -year student F Terza Plosova and the Gophers attack looks very dangerous this season.

4. Who comes from the ECAC?

Okay, let's look beyond the WCHA. There are three standouts of the ECAC: Cornell, Colgate and Clarkson, which are in number 4, no. 5 and no. 7 respectively in the ranking of the preview of USLCHO.

After a slow start of the 2024-25 season, the Big Red finished on a stove last year, went 23-1 and claimed the first ECAC regular seasonal title since 2019-2020. Cornell brings forward a talented harvest of first -year students as a supplement to an already stingy defense, and G Annelies Bergmann was the only unanimous choice for the ECAC for season team after he had led the nation in Shutouts last season (10). With a strongly recurring schedule, search for Cornell to make another run to the frozen four.

After a quarter -final appearance last spring, Colgate seems to be returning to the Frozen Four this season. Under the leadership of senior f Elyssa Biederman, the Raiders attack must remain strong, but the loss of F Kaia Malachino in the portal could slow down production. A strong first -year student and the addition of second -year f Chloe Goofers from Merrimack should be sufficient to keep the Raiders in Play -off statement.

Clarkson lost eight players in the transfer portal, but it provides an important addition to Senior D Megan McKay from Mercyhurst. After getting looks from some WCA programs, MCKAY closes a member of Clarkson instead and immediately becomes a top defender on an already solid blue line. The Golden Knights also bring first-year-old striking f Sara Mens, who had two goals and seven assists in six games with Canadas U18 World Junior Team in 2024-25. With many schedules out of season, there will be a heavy competition for playing time at Clarkson, but the schedule remains strong.

5. How will the Olympic Games shake things up?

With some of the top players of the Nations who are missing time this season for Olympic training camps, international exhibitions and, of course, the Olympic Games in February, this season offers a lot of schedule uncertainty for multi -year frozen four contenders, especially in the WCHA. Top scorers are missing in PowerPlay units, closing defenders will be absent in the blue line and steadfasters are not between the pipes.

Adaptability and resilience are the keys of this season. While star players shuffle in and out of line -ups, newcomers get the chance to perform and make a name for themselves, and Playoff hopeful could steal some games from the Nations Top teams.