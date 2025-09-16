“We grew up in Immanuel with a fairly standard group around us and were still very close to many of those friends.

We went to the same university and eventually lived in the same house in rooms two foot apart, Nick adds. We are a large part of each other's lives the best part of 20 years.

After leaving university, the future business partners started far from the hospitality industry, where Nick worked as a teacher and Greg in Ocado. We were both a bit sick of our work, Nick chuckles.

Their sushidog trip actually started during a trip to Israel, when a meal with friends became the basis for their company.

Greg remembers: We had gone for dinner north -abraxas [celebrity chef Eyal Shanis upmarket small plates restaurant in Tel Aviv] And we just loved the concept.

“We were talking about bringing that style to eat back to London, but we soon realized that there were plans to bring that to London, I think it was [another] Eyal Shani Restaurant.

“For some time around that summer, Nick sent me out of blue to say: you have heard about the way they eat sushi in Australia. They eat it like a burrito.

“We exchanged a few messages about it, then I sent Nick a message the next day and just said: Sushidog?

“The rest all comes from that conversation and [it] Now appears as a work of art in all our stores, he adds, while he jokes that part of the words has been changed to make the chat log book more customer -friendly.

Without previous experience with running a restaurant, Nick and Greg opened their first store, a shopping center for Kioskin Londons Westfield in Shepherds Bush in May 2018, after just four months to prepare it.

“I remember that I was vividly inside that kiosk in our uniform, I, Nick and perhaps another staff member, to have no idea what the hell we did when suddenly formed a queue of customers, Greg recalls.

From the start, the company has drawn heavy, although often not visible, about the education of the founders in the Jewish community.

New sushi rolls were tested for family members during Friday night dinners and both men smile a bitter smile while telling how the first sushidog store leaned on their feeling.

I don't think one of us had ever worked so hard, Nick laughs, as Greg adds: we both had our women, my mother and a few friends who worked the right shifts when we were abandoned by the staff.

“I remember one evening, Nick sent me a screenshot of the CCTV images and I was just outside the kiosk, exhausted and my mother who just walked the show on his own.

Greg adds about the importance of their Jewish identity: we are very openly Jewish in our company.

“Being Jewish entrepreneurs is an opportunity for us to distribute a positive message by being good people in the way we employ, I think that is a really positive opportunity for us.

Since the Westfield days they have been extended to 10 locations in the capital, including in London Bridge, Bank and Covent Garden.

But the JC Can exclusively reveal that their next opening takes them to the heart of North London, with a long-awaited Brent Cross Outlet set to open at the end of October.

And the pace of growth will only accelerate, with Nick and Greg in the hope of taking Sushidog National, with a mystery outside the London branch early next year.

So, with an outlet valve soon in the heart of one of the largest Jewish communities of the US, can we soon expect a kosher sushidog?

“The ideas were thrown a few times, laughs Nick. We didn't find the market for it, but if we open in Israel one day, that might be the first kosher sushidog.

“It is not an immediate plan, but it is something we have spoken about early days in the company and would be a nice thing to ever do.

While we finish, I couldn't let Greg and Nick go without asking my most difficult question: what is their favorite menu item?

For Greg, it is one of their build-your-own options marinated tuna, sriracha mayo, soy sauce, cucumber, avocado, edamame beans, spring onions and wonton strips.

Nick now leans to the classics and their set of characteristic Zalkroll (although he confesses that he has exchanged the Japanese Mayo for the Sriatacha Mayo).

“I recommend everyone who tries that sushidog, perhaps to do one of the signatures for the first time, but then definitely build your own, because that is a large part of a product.

Have fun choosing the ingredients that you like and make your perfect role.