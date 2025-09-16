India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry | The day that Cricket lost to politics in rivalry between India-Pakistan

Cricket rivement between India-Pakistan has always been a kind of proxy war, a struggle between bat and ball, which in the hearts of fans was a matter of national pride, where the victory was an obligation and was unacceptable.

Because of the constant tensions between the countries, politics has always been a factor in this collision.

In India, the BCCI headquarters were looted in 1999 in protest from the board that proposed a series against the neighbors, while Pakistan decided to skip the Asia Cup from 1990-91 because it did not want to send his team across the border due to political tensions.

But no matter how chaotic the situation was in the background, as soon as the game started, cricket always surpassed the other.

Legends of the game from both countries had heated moments on the field, driven by the motivation to make their country proud of their greatest rivals. Outside the field, however, stories about great mutual respect and companionship among the players became part of the folklore of the game.

Due to the cricket glasses, the rivalry between India-Pakistan became an attraction for cash register, with surrounding elements that contribute to the efforts, but Cricket remained the central attraction, the largest collection meals.

Well, it used to be.

A declining rivalry

India and Pakistan were yesterday in a group A Asia Cup match in Dubai. It was a one-sided game, in which India drove a seven-wicket victory with 25 balls in hand, never looked into their victory.

The crooked match strengthened the growing argument that, despite its invoicing, the rivalry between India-Pakistan is no longer the brightest rivalry in cricket and that has not been for some time.

Pakistan has not won ODI against India since 2017 and comes to the second best in six of the last seven one-dayers, with one ending in a no result.

In T20is they did a little better and won two of their last six games, but have lost the last three games in a row, including their most recent defeat in Dubai.

On Sunday, the Salman Ali Agha-conducted side could not set up a real fight, first collected a meager 127 for nine batting, which India pursued with the greatest of ease.

When he did not see Pakistan battles that hurt their fans and the neutral spectators, who had aligned in the hope of seeing a fierce game of cricket, but instead a boring affair was offered where Indian Goliath crushed the Pakistani David under his boots.

Yet the fact that the game took place was a victory for the match, because there were persistent calls for Boycott from India under the leadership of political parties, who seriously criticized the BJP – the current ruling party in India.

In May of this year, India and Pakistan had entered into a four -day military engagement on the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in India. The BCCI who sends his national team to play against Pakistan only four months after the collision was called hypocritical by many.

The Indian administration kept saying that it had no choice but to agree with the competition, because it is a regional event, but the critics did not buy this argument and claimed that the promise of a huge payment was why the Indian administration continued.

They knew little, the BCCI and BJP had another sleeves.

The absent hand

The side led by Suryakumar Yadav crushed their opponents on the field, and as soon as the game was said and done, walked to the dressing room while the bewildered Pakistani players were on the floor, waiting for the opposition players to get down for the usual handshake.

However, the Indians never came.

Suryakumar had the same way protecting hands with his Pakistani counterpart during the Worp, and with the refusal of the handshake after the game it was clear that the earlier event was good.

“We are tailored to the government and the Council of Control for Cricket in India,” said Suryakumar in the press conference after the game when he was asked about the refusal.

Refusing to shake hand in protest is nothing new in sport. Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands with Russian and Bulgarian opponents in protest against the current conflict in Russia-Ukraine. The French Judoka Doria Boursas did the same against her Israeli opponent in this year's European Junior Championship, in protest against the Israeli genocide of Palestinians.

In Cricket, however, such refusal are quite rare, with only a handful of authorities, which were usually the result of an emotionally charged episode during the competition itself.

Interestingly enough, this has never happened before in an India-Pakistan competition. Despite the fact that they wage different wars over the years, they have led to periods of those who do not tour each other, the players themselves have never refused this courtesy to their opponents.

Change of dynamics

The two nations have been in each other's throats since their birth and nuclear missiles have focused on each other for a few decades. Cricket matches have taken place between all these chaos, and players from both teams have always shared a comrade.

The Kargil war in 1999 in Kashmir was one of the deadliest battles between the two nations, with an estimated 1500 victims combined in the two-month war. Percez Mushharraf, former Pakistani army chef and an ex-president, is considered the most important architect of the war.

On February 13, 2006, the same Musharraf shook the hands of the victorious Indian players in the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore during the presentation after the game after their third ODI against the hosts.

He praised playfully Mrs. Dhoni for his long hair and said: “I saw here asking plates to get a haircut. But if I can say that, I don't think you should do that. You look good in this hairstyle.”

His comments were confronted everywhere in smiling, because at that time Indians and Pakistanes could keep cricket separate from politics.

The true meaning of the refusal of the Indian players on Sunday can be assessed only a few years later. There is a good chance that cricket historians can come back at the moment when they try to determine when the politics has caught up in the rivalry between India-Pakistan.