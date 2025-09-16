Fantasy Football Week 3 Waiver Wire: Troy Franklin, Wan'dale Robinson Leiden Top players to add

Every Monday during the season, Justin Boone The recommended fantasy football drop -out pickups breaks up.

Rooster percentages are generated from Yahoo competitions. Free-agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a salary limit of $ 100. Only players who are roasted in less than 50% of the competitions are taken into consideration.

Important injuries to check





Justin Fields (concussion)



Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones, Colts

Next up Roasted Factories ten 18% $ 6

The best Quarterback -Pick -Up from previous weeks will stay at this place for at least one week in this place and is an even more confident after he saw him deliver versus a harder opponent. It may be easy for some managers to reject Jones's opening day performance against a wrestling Dolphins defense when he placed the second most fantasy points under QBS. Now we saw that he set up a strong outing on the Broncos on one of the competitions better defenses. Jones, who has done it through the air and on the ground, is the QB7 with only the Doublehead on Monday evening to be played. In the future, hell in the conversation will be a low-end Fantasy QB1.

Streaming options: Geno Smith Bij Was (31% scheduled), Michael Penix Jr. at Car (40% roasted)

Risky streaming options: Trevor Lawrence vs. Hou (46% roasted), Sam Darold versus No (11% Rasted), Russell Wilson vs KC (5% toasted)

Risky streaming options (if a starter is off): Mac Jones vs. Ari (3% grid), Marcus Mariota vs. LV (0% scheduled)

Disability streaming options: Spencer Rattler at sea (2% grid), Matthew Stafford in Phi (27% grid), Tua Tagovailoa at Buf (21% Roastderd), Aaron Rodgers at NE (28% Roasten), Bryce Young versus Atl (19% Rastered), Jake Browning – – -Cam Browning, -Cam Browning, -Cam Browning, – -Browning -om (1%. IND (19% Rostered).

Dishor and streaming options (if a starter is off): Carson Wentz vs. CIN (0% Rasted), Tyrod Taylor on TB (0% scheduled)

Long -term stock: Jaxson Dart (6% roasted), Dillon Gabriel (0% roasted)

Run

Tyler Allgeier, Falcons

Next up Roasted Factories by the car 30% $ 7

Allgeier is not a threat to Bijan Robinsons Job, but he has seen at least 10 touches in each of the first two games and comes from an 80-yard, on-touchdown effort against the Vikings. Next week he will get an even easier opponent in the Panthers, whom he collected a combined 177 scrimmage Yards and a score on their two meetings in the regular season in 2024. In the right matchups such as that, Allgeier is an RB3/Flex, while he is also one of the highest backups of one injury.

For the second consecutive week, the only running backs with potential to become starters in their offenses are slightly more than the 50% roasted figure, which forces us to look elsewhere for intriguing pickups.

Cam Tax Bo is above 50% roasted marking, but would be the number 1 Rb addition if available.

BHAYSHUL TUTEN Is above the 50% roasted figure, but would be the number 2 RB addition if available.

Trey Benson Is just above the 50% roasted figure, but would be the number 3 RB addition if available.

High-upside Backups Like Ray Davis (26% roasted), Najee Harris (36% roasted) and Blake Corum (8% roasted) must be roasted in most competitions.

Risky flex options: Kareem Hunt at NYG (26% roasted), Kenneth Gainwell at NE (8% Rasted)

Dart-Throw Flex options: Jerome Ford vs. GB (35% Rostered), Kyle Monangai vs. Dal (6% Rostered), Miles Sanders at Chi (2% Rostered), Jeremy Mcnichols vs. LV (0% Rostered), Justice Hill vs. Det (3% Rostered), Rachade White vs. NYJ (36% Rostered), Rico Downle vs. ATL (16% Rostered),

Upside Stashes to Roster: Ollie Gordon II (26% Rostered), Jaydon Blue (22% Rostered), Kendre Miller (4% Rostered), Woody Marks (5% Rostered), Chris Brooks (0% Rostered), AJ Dillon (1% Rostered), Chris Rodriguez Jr. (4% Rostered), DJ Giddens (7% Rostered)

Deep stock: Sean Tucker (2% roasted), Tahj Brooks (2% roasted), Dameon Pierce 2% roasted), Zamir White (1% roasted), Lequint Allen Jr. (0% roasting), Isaiah Davis (0% grid), Tyler Badie (0% Rostered), Trevor Etienne (1% Rostered), Keaton Mitchon (2% Rostered), Trevor (1% Rostered), Keaton (2% Rostered))

Wounded Reserve Stashes: Tyjae Spears (32% roasted), Mashawn Lloyd (3% roasted)

Wide recipients

Troy Franklin, Broncos

Next up Roasted Factories and Lac 3% $ 7

In his second season, Franklin comes up as an important piece in the Broncos -passing attack and someone can immediately throw fantasy managers in their line -ups. The 22-year-old placed career heights in almost every category during his 8-89-1 outing in week 2, while adding another 11 meters to the floor. Some of me want to be careful with a recipient in a violation that is known to rotate players in that position, but also waited for someone else to step next to Courtland Sutton. With a tight end, Evan Enggram that looks like a bust in the early season, Marvin Mims Jr. A gadget man and Rookie Pat Bryant who is still working on the depth map is Franklin the player to set up at the moment. Hell remains a volatile WR3/Flex until we see him repeat this version, but he has a higher ceiling than anyone else in this section.

WALLE ROBINSON, Giants

Next up Roasted Factories vs. KC 22% $ 7

Robinson finished 10th in the competition with 140 goals a year ago and continued where he had gone with 18 goals through the first two games. His Stat Line of Week 1 contained fairly standard Robinson numbers with six catches for 55 yards. A decent day that had no enormous impact on your imagination -line -Up. In week 2, his production exploded with eight receptions, 142 Yards and a score, making him a top-five Fantasy-Wideout with two more games left in week 2. The key here is a better Quarterback game thanks to Russell Wilson. Despite all his defects, Wilson has been able to inject some life into the Giants Pass attack, so Robinson unlocks a new ceiling. He must be considered an advantage WR3/Flex until further notice.

Darnell Moeney Is just above the 50% roasted mark, but would be the number 1 WR support if available.

WR4/Flex options: Elic Ayomanor vs. IND (8% roasted)

Flex -Options: Romeo Doubs at CLE (16% scheduled)

Flex options (if healthy): Christian Kirk at Jax (34% roasted)

Risky flex options: Cedric Tillman vs. GB (39% roasted), Kayshon bolted versus pit (28% roasted), Tory Horton versus No (2% grid), Malik Washington at Buf (2% roasting), Dontayvion -Limiën in CLE (1% roasted), Joshua Palmer vs. Mia (25% Roster

Risky Flex options (if healthy): Kavontae Turpin at Chi (4% scheduled)

Dart-Throw Flex options: Marvin Mims Jr. at Lac (32% Rostered), Dyami Brown vs. Hou (1% Rostered), Alec Pierce at Ten (4% Rostered), Rashod Bateman vs Det (38% Rostered), Deandre Hopkins vs. Det (9% Rostered), Demario Douglas vs. Pit (14% Rostered), Calvin Austin at Ne (22% Rostered), Tre Tucker Bij Was (3% scheduled), Hunter Renfrow vs. ATL (1% roasted), Darius Slayton vs. KC (2% roasted), Michael Wilson at SF (3% toasted)

Dart-Throw Flex options (if a starter is off): Tyquan Thornton on NYG (7% scheduled), Juju Smith-Schuster at NYG (7% Rasted)

Upside Stashes to Roster: Isaac Teslaa (9% roasted), Jayden Higgins (30% roasted), Tre Harris (6% toasted), Donte Thornton Jr. (16% roasted), Adonai Mitchell (1% roasting), Pat Bryant (2% roasted), Luther Burden III (14% grid) (14% grid

Deep stock: Jordan Whittington (0% roasted), Jalen Royals (2% roasted), Jaylin Noel (1% roasted), Jaylin Lane (0% roasted)” Parker Washington (0% roasted), Tylan Wallace (0% roasted)

Wounded Reserve Stashes: Brandon Aiyuk (49% roasted), Jalen Coker (8% roasted)

Tight ends

Juwan Johnson, Saints

Next up Roasted Factories at sea 44% $ 14

My hesitation to go all-in on Johnson's week 1 performance (eight catches for 76 yards on 11 goals) was due to the 49ers defense, which is usually a difficult matchup for tight ends. Not in the case of Johnsons. He succeeded that big opening week with a 5-49-1 line on nine goals and is well on his way to another top-five weekly finish in the position. With the amount that the saints throw the ball, Johnson seems to be an excellent deep sleeper that everyone must now be awake. If you need a tight end, I offer aggressive to get it.

Harold Fannin Jr., Browns

Next up Roasted Factories and GB 43% $ 9

Fannin had a little less snaps and was not so productive in his second outing with the browns, but he still caught all five of his goals for 48 yards. Although the Rookie will hardly miss a second consecutive finish as a top 12 fantasy-striking end, it is a reach that is more often than not this season. Just know that the matchup with the defense of the rising packers in week 3 is not the best place to start him.

Zach Ertz Is just above the 50% roasted figure, but would be the number 1 if available.

Streaming options: Chig Okonkwo vs. Ind (31% toasting), Brenton Strange vs. Hou (31% roasting), Dalton Schultz on Jax (21% roasted)

Streaming options (if healthy): Isaiah probably versus det (12% grid)

Risky streaming options: Jatavion Sanders vs. ATL (2% Rostered), Theo Johnson vs. KC (5% Rostered), Tyler Higbee at Phi (2% Rostered), Mason Taylor at TB (7% Rostered), Jonnu Smith at Ne (37% Rostered), Pat Freiermuth at Ne (14% Rostered), Gift Otton vs. NYJ (7% Rostered)

Streaming options for dart thrown: Noah Fant at Min (2% roasted), Tyler Conklin vs. Den (1% roasted), Michael Mayer Bij Was (10% grid), AJ Barner versus no (0% scheduled), Jake Tanges vs. ARI (3% grid) (3% scheduled)

Upside Stashes to Roster: Elia Arroyo (3% scheduled)

Defense

Week 3 streamers

Team Next up Roasted Seahawks vs. no 23% Falcons by the car 1% Foal ten 7% Buccanic vs. Nyj 7% Commanders vs. LV 18%

Packers D/ST Is just above the 50% roasted sign, but would be the number 1 DST -ADD if available.

Kickers

