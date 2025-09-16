



Nau Mens Tennis serves autumn season at Wildcat Invite Men's tennis / September 15, 2025

Tuscon, Ariz. (September 15, 2024) – –The Nau tennis team for men started the autumn schedule in Tucson, Arizona at the Wildcat Invitational last weekend. All seven players on the Roster competed for the lumberjacks. The Nau tennis team for men started the autumn schedule in Tucson, Arizona at the Wildcat Invitational last weekend. All seven players on the Roster competed for the lumberjacks. The tournament contained players from Arizona, New Mexico State, New Mexico, UNLV and San Diego State. Due to the three -day tournament, Nau had three victories in double and 11 victories in Singles. Second -year Kai Mills Emphasized the success for the Houthakkers and reached the final of his singles to achieve the Round Robin tournament. Combining mills and first -year Daniel Tens also won two of the three games in Dubbel. Ivan Perisic And Noa Chernick Also saw success in Singles, each with 2-1 in their competitions. To touch the Takum And Vincent Vohl achieved a double victory over Vitality Horovoy and Joel Gibson (UNLV) on day 3, 6-4. The double team of Jakub Volesky And Ivan Perisic It also achieved a victory on the last day and defeated Matias Rojas and Ricardo Mercado (NMSU), 6-2. Nau now focuses his sights on the ITA Bedford Cup in Colorado Spring, Colo., At the beginning of September 26. Results: Day 1

Oskar Jansson (Ariz) def. To touch the Takum (Nau) 6-1, 6-1

Jakub Praker (UNM) def. Noa Chernick (Nau) 6-4 6-3

Illia Maksymchuk (Unlv) def. Jakub Volesky (Nau) 4-6 6-3 6-4

Jan Skerbatis (UNM) Def. Daniels dozens (Nau) 6-4 7-5

Kai Mills (Nau) Def. Ricardo Mercado (NMSU) 0-6 6-2 7-5

Denis Maijorov (SDSU) def. Vincent Vohl (Nau) 6-0 6-0

Ivan Perisic (Now). William Kelege (SDSU) 4-6 6-2 7-6 Michael Kouame and Illia Maksymchuk (Unlv) def. To touch the Takum And Vincent Vohl (Nau) 6-3

Brock Anderson and William Klege (SDSU) def. Jakub Volesky And Ivan Perisic (Nau) 7-6 [8-] Day 2

Kai Mills (Now). William Kelege (SDSU) 6-3 7-6 (7-4)

Tobias Wallin (NMSU) def. To touch the Takum (Nau) (10-point tiebreaker was used)

Noa Chernick (Nau) Def. Laurendi Fischer (NMSU) 6-2

Lance Vacation (NMSU) Def. Jakub Volesky (Nau) 7-6 6-2

Vincent Vohl (Nau) Def. Patrick Lohmann (NMSU) 6-2 6-4

Matias Rojas (NMSU) def. Ivan Perisic (Nau) 7-5 7-6 Laurendi Fischer and Patrick Lohmann (NMSU) def. Jakub Volesky And Ivan Perisic (Nau) 6-3

Tobias Wallin and Roko Stepetic (NMSU) def. To touch the Takum And Vincent Vohl (Nau) 6-3

Daniels dozens And Kai Mills (NATO) Def. Alberto Perez and Denis Maijorov (UNM/SDSU) 6-3 Day 3

Alberto Perez (UNM) def. Jakub Volesky (Nau) 6-4 7-5

Joel Gibson (Unlv) def. Vincent Vohl (Nau) 6-1 7-5

Noa Chernick (Nau) Def. Tobias Wallin (NMSU) 7-6 4-6 10-8

To touch the Takum (Nau) Def. Laurendi Fischer (NMSU) 6-4 6-1

Daniels dozens (Nau) Def. Patrick Lohmann (NMSU) 6-4 4-6 11-9

Ivan Perisic (Nau) Def. Ricardo Mercado (NMSU) 6-1 6-0

Kai Mills (Nau) Def. Roberto Hernandez (UNLV) 6-2 6-3 To touch the Takum And Vincent Vohl (Nau) Def. Vitaly Horovoy and Joel Gibson (Unlv) 6-4

Brock Anderson and Denis Maijorov (SDSU) def. Daniels dozens And Kai Mills (Nau) 6-4

Jakub Volesky And Ivan Perisic (Nau) Def. Matias Rojas and Ricardo Mercado (NMSU) 6-2

