



A Butte-Silver Bow County Jury On Friday evening, 50-year-old Jami Leslie James found guilty of raping three young boys in Flathead County and Butte in 2020 and 2021. The verdict arrived after 7 p.m. on 12 September after a five -day test and more than three hours of consultation. James was sent back to the custody of the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department. A hearing is planned for November 6 at 1:30 PM Judge Robert. J. Whelan was chairman of the Butte-Silver Bow County District Court Trial. In March 2023, James did not owe four gender crime counts without permission in the Flathead County district court. Separately, he did not owe two crime counts of sexual intercourse without permission in the district court of Butte-Silver Bow County in April 2024. The affairs in May 2024 were consolidated to Butte-Silver Bow County. Montana Department of Justice Assistant Attorneys General Kelli Fivey and Stephanie Robles continued the case, while Lawyers established in Kalissell represented the suspect. According to a statement submitted by deputy Flathead County Attorney John Donovan on 1 March 2023, James Hockey Players, who attended a camp, organized in his house in Columbia Falls, where he reportedly used an object to attack the two boys in the summer of 2020. During a forensic interview with the authorities, a victim described that he stayed in James Home at night, where the coach is said to climb into the players' players and attacked the boy, causing him to scream, according to loading documents. Another 8-year-old victim told the authorities about a similar episode of at night in James Home during a hockey camp in the summer of 2020. When the youth player woke up to use the bathroom, James confronted him and asked if the boy wanted to be quickly like the other players? James physically wore the boy to a bedroom and raped him, causing the boy to cry. The same victim told officers about a second event that took place while camping on a boat in Hungry Horse reservoir in the summer of 2020, where a similar incident took place, is records. A third alleged incident took place two weeks after the camping trip, again at James Home and again with a sexual violence in which James would have raped the player. The victim cried and asked for help at the time of the incident is state, but James covered his mouth. Less than a week after James argued for not guilty of the four charges in the Flathead County district court, on 5 April 2023 he did not introduce any guilty plea for two extra rape costs in Butte-Silver Bow District Court. According to a sworn explanation in Butte-Silver Bow District Court, James raped an 8-year-old player and covered the mouth of the victims when he tried to scream in a butte hotel during a hockey camp in 2019. The victim told the authorities during a forensic interview that a similar incident took place in the Flathead Valley during another hockey camp in 2020, says State. According to judicial documents, a second victim said that he was in a butte hotel in the fall of 2021 when James reportedly confronted him when he came up to get water and take the young hockey player who was younger than 10 years with him so that he could take his temperature. James then attacked the player, says State. [email protected]

