Cricket Tasmania has sworn the proposed Multisport Stadium on the Waterkant of Hobart to “not keep” and said that it will resolve hopeful concerns about the roof design.

Cricket Tasmania and Cricket Australia have previously called “considerable care” over the roof of the stadium and the impact of shadows that are supportive structure over the center -wicket area.

In a letter of March to the government, the administrative bodies said that the roof design has doubted whether cricket luminaires could be performed in the new stadium.

“We believe that the current roof design means that the stadium is probably not conducive to hosting test competitions and can also be challenged when hosting a day (50 over) and T20 (20 over) luminaires,” the letter said.

Cricket is an important stakeholder in the proposed stadium and crucial for his business case. ((Tasmanian government))

The administrative bodies have since signed a new agreement with Prime Minister Jeremy Rockliff to work together on the “final specifications” for the roof, in an attempt to solve the problems.

Cricket Tasmania, Chief Executive Dom Baker, said the work progressed well.

“We plow forward as if the stadium is happening and we invest a lot of time and energy and ensure that cricket will be there,” he said.

“We try to look for ways to make cricket compatible.

“I suppose we are not so nervous about that. We have been working on that for six months now, we will continue to work on that.

“We will find a way”.

Dom Baker says that the cricket bodies are sure that a solution will be found. ((ABC News: Kate Nickels))

Cricket looks at NZ -Stadions

Mr. Baker said that the lighting of the stadium would probably be the solution to shadow worries.

Answered questions about the 'large plastic roof' of the planned Hobart stage Yes, you could be burned underneath. No, a large cricket shot will not hit it (apparently). It can even resist a cyclone, says an expert. So how will the plastic roof of the proposed Stadium of Hobart work?

He said a trip to the almost complete Kaha Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand, together with testing the roof design, would be crucial to find a way forward.

“The new stadium in Christchurch is almost ready. We will be there in January to see that,” said Mr. Baker.

“It is probably a lot closer to what we will have here in Tasmania than what Dunedin is and we will see exactly what effect will be in that stadium.”

An artistic impression of the Kaha Stadium with 25,000 seats in Christchurch to be opened in 2026. ((Christchurch City Council))

Government and cricket officials delegates traveled earlier this year to the Forsyth Barr Stadium of Dunedin to analyze the effect of shadows through the roof on the play area.

“We are currently also working on test installations to really come in under the shadow effect, and whether it will have the impact we first thought,” Mr Baker said.

“But there is a lot of technology at the moment.

Expos and concerts can be held under the roof in Forsyth Barr stage Innew Zeeland. ((Twitter: Forbarr stage))

Mr Baker said that the test installation would be set up with the same type of schedule profile as the roof of the proposed stadium, with still discussions about where those tests would take place.

“We are going to set it up and place people under it and see what it looks like,” he said.

“We are currently just building the control schedule, but we are going to get some live opportunities to test exactly what effect the shadow will have on a cricket look.”

Image of the “important design characteristics” of the proposed Macquarie Point Stadium from the engaging of the Consultation Draft, Hobart, May 2025 legislative report. ((Tasmanian government))

Two days from the Tasmanian Planning Commission that handed out his final report on the stadium, Mr Baker said that it was on all sports codes to support the controversial project.

“It is not only essential for the Footy Club, but I believe it is also essential for cricket,” he said.

“We think we can triple our membership. We think we can bring 20,000 people into a game in that stadium. It will bring money into the Tasman's economy.”