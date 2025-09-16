Sports
Cricket Tasmania looking for ways to make proposed macquarie point stage 'compatible' for competitions
Cricket Tasmania has sworn the proposed Multisport Stadium on the Waterkant of Hobart to “not keep” and said that it will resolve hopeful concerns about the roof design.
Cricket Tasmania and Cricket Australia have previously called “considerable care” over the roof of the stadium and the impact of shadows that are supportive structure over the center -wicket area.
In a letter of March to the government, the administrative bodies said that the roof design has doubted whether cricket luminaires could be performed in the new stadium.
“We believe that the current roof design means that the stadium is probably not conducive to hosting test competitions and can also be challenged when hosting a day (50 over) and T20 (20 over) luminaires,” the letter said.
The administrative bodies have since signed a new agreement with Prime Minister Jeremy Rockliff to work together on the “final specifications” for the roof, in an attempt to solve the problems.
Cricket Tasmania, Chief Executive Dom Baker, said the work progressed well.
“We plow forward as if the stadium is happening and we invest a lot of time and energy and ensure that cricket will be there,” he said.
“We try to look for ways to make cricket compatible.
“I suppose we are not so nervous about that. We have been working on that for six months now, we will continue to work on that.
“We will find a way”.
Cricket looks at NZ -Stadions
Mr. Baker said that the lighting of the stadium would probably be the solution to shadow worries.
He said a trip to the almost complete Kaha Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand, together with testing the roof design, would be crucial to find a way forward.
“The new stadium in Christchurch is almost ready. We will be there in January to see that,” said Mr. Baker.
“It is probably a lot closer to what we will have here in Tasmania than what Dunedin is and we will see exactly what effect will be in that stadium.”
Government and cricket officials delegates traveled earlier this year to the Forsyth Barr Stadium of Dunedin to analyze the effect of shadows through the roof on the play area.
“We are currently also working on test installations to really come in under the shadow effect, and whether it will have the impact we first thought,”
Mr Baker said.
“But there is a lot of technology at the moment.
Mr Baker said that the test installation would be set up with the same type of schedule profile as the roof of the proposed stadium, with still discussions about where those tests would take place.
“We are going to set it up and place people under it and see what it looks like,” he said.
“We are currently just building the control schedule, but we are going to get some live opportunities to test exactly what effect the shadow will have on a cricket look.”
Two days from the Tasmanian Planning Commission that handed out his final report on the stadium, Mr Baker said that it was on all sports codes to support the controversial project.
“It is not only essential for the Footy Club, but I believe it is also essential for cricket,”
he said.
“We think we can triple our membership. We think we can bring 20,000 people into a game in that stadium. It will bring money into the Tasman's economy.”
