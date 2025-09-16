China's Wang Chuqin recovers number one on the ranking of the world table tennis





Calderano, the world number three and reigning 2025 World Cup champion, was not a match for Wang on Sunday evening in Macau. Wang won all four sets with scores of 11-9, 11-7, 11-9 and 11-4, where the title was secured with dominance. In the semi-final, Wang Jang Woo-Jin had defeated 4-0 in South Korea, while Calderano rose by beating otherwise Lind with the same score. The Macau final is expected to be close by, but the calmness of Wang and the great use of opportunities caused a cruise victory. Wang Chuqin is back to number one in the ranking of the world tennis table. Photo by Instagram/@wtt Wang has now won five more than seven encounters against Calderano and only lost twice. Earlier this year, at the World Championship in Macau, Calderano Wang defeated 4-3 in the semi-final and later claimed the championship. Wang Avenged that defeat at the Doha World Championships in Qatar and beat Calderano 4-1 to claim his first gentlemen Singles World Championship. “Personally, with the recent comments about the current state of the team, I wanted to give everything I had to win to win this competition,” he said, as quoted by the South -China Morning Post. “To prove everyone to you all that the table tennis team is still a team.” The WTT Champions series is the table tennis equivalent of master tournaments in tennis, with prestige only behind the Grand Slams and Tour Finals. Macau organized the fourth stage of this year's tournament, after Chongqing, Incheon and Yokohama. Two more phases are planned in Montpellier, France, in October and Frankfurt, Germany, in November. Wang earned 1,000 ranking points after winning the title and placed him above countryman Lin Shidong with 9,425 points to Lin's 9,375. Lin was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Anders Lind, dropped to the second, while Calderano remained third. Wang became the world number one for the first time in July 2023 after surpassing another Chinese player, fan Zhendong. Lin reached the top ranking list in February 2025 and held it until Wang won the WTT champions. Despite earlier rankings, Wang is considered stronger than Lin. The only reason he was in second place is because Wang participates in fewer tournaments. In Singles for Women, Sun Yingsha also strengthened the Dominance of China in Macau, in which he beat teammate Wang Muthu 4-3 in the final to defend her title. Wang Chuqin, 25, is 1.82 m long and is left -handed and is known for the strongest forehand in world table tennis. He is also the most followed male table tennis player in China, with nearly 10 million followers on Weibo.

