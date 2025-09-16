



Wichita, anyway. Wichita State welcomes Jacob Eddins Like the new head coach of the Tennis Team for Women. With a proven track record in raising collegial programs to national prominent, coach Eddin's exceptional leadership, recruitment cumen and a passion for development of student athlete to shock tennis. “We are delighted to welcome Jacob Eddins and his family to the state of Wichita,” said Wichita State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal . “His impressive and successful track record in several programs, including Illinois, West Virginia, Auburn and Western Carolina, fits seamlessly in accordance with our vision of dynamic growth and championship level performance. Jacob's Energie, Expertise and Dedication to Student athletes will be critical elements in the future elements in the future elements in the future elements.” “I am honored to be named the next main lady coach at Wichita State University,” said Eddins. “I want to thank the director of athletics Kevin Saal and senior associated advertisement Brad Pittman For the entrust of me with the possibility of leading a program with such a proud and legendary tradition. I am also incredibly grateful for my wife, Michaela, and our four beautiful children – Kylie, Gavin, Jayce and Carter – for their non -repellent love and support. I would not be in this position without them and cannot thank them enough! “ Most recently serving as associate head coach at Illinois, eddins Joined the Fighting Illini in July 2023. In Just Two Seasons, He Helped Guide the Team to Back-to-Back NCAA Tournament Apparanceshighlighted by A Second Round Shoppingall Big Ten Play), Secured Automatic Entry Into The Prestigious Ita National Team Indoor Championships As Hosts, and produced various nationally arranged double and singles players. Tijdens het seizoen 2024-25 plaatste Illinois een algehele merkteken van 1513, verdiende een At-Large NCAA-bod en vierde ze sterren zoals McKenna Schaefbauer en Megan Heuser, beide benoemd tot tweede team All-Big Ten, en Ariel Madatali, die een plaats verdienden op de Big Ten's Inaugural All-Freshman-team. In his first Illinois season (2023-24), Eddins and the staff led the team to a general record from 1710 (83 in conference) and a NCAA bid. Highlights include an upset victory over No. 23 UCF during the ITA Kickoff weekend and achieving the best ranking of Illinois since 2019 with a national ranking no. 24. Prior to Illinois, Eddins served as an assistant and later Associatehead coach in West Virginia. There he helped the mountain climbers to their highest ITA ranking ever (no. 51), led a striking 114 spring start in 2023 and helped to secure the first BIG 12 victory of WVU since 2018 with a milestone victory in the state of Kansas. He played an important role in recruiting the best signing class of WVU in 2020, ranked nationally by National 29 by Tennis Port network. His coaching CV also includes a successful season in Auburn (2018-19), where he helped the team to 14 victories, a top ranking of No. 25 and a remarkable upset by no. 13 Georgia Tech during the Ita Kickoff weekend. Eddins also contributed to the most successful piece of Western Carolina in program history, which in 2016 wins and held a school record wins in Pittsburgh, Cornell and Marshall, where he started his career as a voluntary assistant in 2008. Eddins, resident of Huntington, West Virginia, is a double high school singles state champion and a Doubles-State champion. He achieved his Bachelor's degree in business management with a minor marketing at Marshall University in 2008. He is married to Michaela Kissell-Eddins, and together they have four children: Kylie, Gavin, Jayce and Carter. “I am so excited to go to the campus to start this trip with the team,” said Eddins. “Our goal will be to pursue excellence every day in everything we do on and next to the courts. I also look forward to making contact with a lively tennis community with our fans and donors with such a lively tennis community.

