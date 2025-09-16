Field Hockey collects three weekly Patriot League Awards





Bethlehem, Pa. – After they led the Boston University Field Hockey Team to a few victories at the weekend, including a upset by No. 4 Boston College, have earned three Terriers weekly prices from the Patriot League, as announced by the League Office on Monday. Senior Caroline O'Brien was named attacking player of the week, first -year students Delfi Coulo was selected as the Rookie of the Week and Junior Sophie Ortyl Earned keeper of the week honors. O'Brien had a hand in all five of BU's goals in the two victories, with two goals and two assists placed in a 4-2 triumph over Quinnipiac on Friday before he helped Coulo's 58th minute winner on an exciting 1-0 victory against BC. Coulo's goal was her first as a terrier and she also helped with O'Brien's final goal against the Bobcats. Ortyl took the second shutout of her career in an impressive way and stopped all10 shots that she encountered against the Eagles, including six in the opening quarter. She also added five saves to the win of Quinnipiac. This is the second time that O'Brien has received attacking player of the week awards from the Patriot League, because she was also honored in 2023 after her first collegial hat trick. O'Brien currently leads the team in points (8) and assists (4) and is one of the three players in the team with two goals. She has now had a hand in six straight bu objects when she earned her first point of the year on 5 September against Vermont with an assist. These are the first PL weekly awards for both Coulo and Ortyl. The Terriers will continue their current homestead on Friday (September 19) when they organize American in the Patriot League opener. Playing time is set at 4 p.m.

