



The match ended when he started without handshake. India-captain Suryakumar Yadav-Slog-pouted Spinner Sufiyan Muqeem to complete a completely one-sided, seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai in the Asia Cup on Sunday. He remained invalid on 47 of 37 balls, before he walked away, without shaking hands, with the players of Pakistan or their captain. The game had started in this way, where both Yadav and his Pakistan opposite Salman Agha did not take the initiative to shake hands or even greet each other at the pitch.

And, by driving home the point, Yadav later brought the Pahalgam terror attack And devoted the victory to the armed forces. We are with the families of victims of the Pahalgam attack. We express our solidarity and we want to devote today's victory to the armed forces, he said, spoke to the broadcaster after the victory.

This was the first cricket match in India-Pakistan since the Pahalgam terror attack in April. India launched Operation Sindoor Against Terror goals in Pakistan usage Kashmir and Pakistan in May, after which both countries launch different attacks on each other for three days before suspending hostilities. Story continues under this advertisement Sunday's game would be reminded for what did not happen, instead of what unfolded. The hands that never shake will put the headlines down, instead of the callous hands of the spin-trium virates of India that designed the victory and the composed Batsmen that led them past the total. As soon as the well -drilled spinners of India Pakistan limited to 127 and Abhishek Sharma staggered them to a sizzling start, the climax of the game was a foregone conclusion. Captain Salman Agha van Pakistan, on the right, walks past the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, after the coin, threw cricket match between India and Pakistan in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday 14, 2025. The climax would fade in irrelevance. But the beginning wouldn't. The unrefutable handshake would be discussed in years. Yadav has learned to make a decision of the game in the morning. Hours before the competition he transferred his decision to the team. However, he told his team that it was left to an individual choice if she wanted to shake their Pakistani counterparts. The players are aware of the indignation at home. But when the Indian cricket board and the government had agreed to play Pakistan in Dubai, they were not a choice. The BCCI and the government had matched to play the game, so only the game was in our mind. The decision (not to shake hands) was taken later, Yadav said during the press conference after the game. Story continues under this advertisement The only contact he made with a Pakistani cricket player was then Mohammed Nawaz, back to the front to take a recurring catch from Tilak Varma against him. Synchronized with the game, neither apologized. Before the Worp, the players and support staff of both teams almost inspected the field next to each other. But they hardly recognized each other's presence or exchanged polite features, as if they were blind to each other's presence. On one side of the field, India did their warm-ups; On the other hand, the Bowlers of Pakistan bent the full tilt on the Wicket of the practice. A feverish energy wrapped the soil during the game. But there was little in terms of theatrics that would make the highlights of the game for centuries, such as the Venkatesh Prasad Send-Off or the Javed Miandad Monkey Hop. Nevertheless, the game seemed to bubble on the threshold of the boiling point. A push or push of amazing. The usually relaxed and smiling Yadav was more gloomy. Hardik Pandya seemed like a furious man. The Indian field players stretched every tendon to grab a heavy catch or thwart a border after Pakistan had chosen to hit first. The emotions were similar when Pakistan took the field, with the mostly unimaginable Salman Agha who encouraged his colleagues to fight. But after the blistered start of Abhishek Sharma, they reconciled slowly and stunned with the reality of an imminent defeat. Story continues under this advertisement Soon the emotions settled in a pattern. Pakistan supporters were only heard when their Batsmen borders were borders, who came little and far in between, and when countless LBW decisions were destroyed. The supporters of India had more license to celebrate, because the worn spin-trio Pakistan's Batsmen with their varied deception. It took a few lusty strokes of Shaheen Afridi to cheer them up. Indian players drove on an emotional wave during the game, especially in the beginning when they address everything, grabbed themselves on the fall of Wickets jubilating and panting when marginal decisions did not benefit them. However, they have spilled two catches unusually, both catches, with the perpetrators Kuldeep Yadav and Varun are chakaravarthy. The Axar Patel of India celebrates with Captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, after the resignation of Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan, behind the right, during the cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan in Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arabaira Shabaira). (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair). Unlike the players, the crowd showed more bonhomy. The sights and sounds were known; Faces lubricated in tricolor or dark green, bodies draped in team jerseys, tiring limbs waves with the flags, the louder and energetic choir choir, Jeetega Bhai Jeetega, Pakistan Jeetega or the counter: Harega Bhai Harega, Pakistan Ko Harayega. Some fans happily joined each other. An India supporter, who wore a Ravindra Jadeja-Trui, was seen with a few Pakistani fans, in addition to taking selfies with them and hugging when spreading their assigned seats. Yet, unlike most other games between them, one of the most sellable fixtures in all sport, the strange empty chair could be seen in a stadium that could only contain 25,000. Story continues under this advertisement But the competition was one -sided, because it has been broadcast in the past decade. Over the years it has defined the two proud cricket countries. But in the past decade, the much securely biggest game in the sport is rarely the most exciting, especially since this fixture was limited to a only tournament affair, the bilateral series between the two extinguished by political fight, since 2013. But there has not been a match between India and Pakistan who missed a sweaty intensity. It was not a night that would be etched in the folklore of the history of rivalry, the game-winning six would not be remembered. But the hands that never shake will be.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-pakistan-pahalgam-attacks-dubai-asia-cup-2025-10250106/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos