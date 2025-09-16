It's time to embrace the Adam Benak -Hype – Minnesota Wild

Without pick from the first round and a play-it-safe mentality of the Minnesota Wild on the 2025 design, it felt like fans had to look hard for a hype to hold on. That hope for a secret star has been merged around Adam Benk, a wing player in the fourth round that profiled as Shifty, skilled and smart.

Was he intriguing? Certainly. But while he made Hockey Wilderness's recent top-11-prospect series, it was difficult not to accommodate skepticism.

Benk weighed in the mowing porter on 5-foot-7.25, 164 pounds, which sent him the fourth round, but it was not only the size. Despite keeping his energy and the pace of the game, Elite -Prospects assessed his skates on a 4.5 On their scale of 1 in 9, or below the average. His production with the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL (59 points in 56 games) was solid, but not about.

Areessential to note that BenkHad his fansAt the time of the design, but the opportunities are alsoFantastic stacked against a player with his profile. Benk cannot get the NHL by being just a good junior player than a good AHL player. Many good junior players and good AHL players to his size just never get a crack at the NHL. He must be unmistakable.

This weekend Benk saw damn that it was not to deny.

Benk took the ice on the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase on Friday evening while confronted with a battery St. Louis Blues First-rounders in Justin Carbonneau, Adam Jiek, Dalibor Dvorsk and Otto Stenberg. He had Zeev Buium and Danila Yurov by his side, but 60 minutes and three assists later Benk came away as the top player on the ice.

Then on Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks, Benk Stall again, and made a stem on the front check to set up the game of Rasmus Kumpulainen with 61 seconds.

“That goal was everything [Benk]”Kumpulainen said after the game, wondering about the game of his teammate.” He is really shifty outside, his hands are unreal and he is so small [that] Nobody can reach him. “

Benk got the points this weekend, but his weekend was about more than the assists. He was everywhere around the Puck for Friday. Once he had the puck, he seemed full control of the pace of the game, weaving around players and finding seams to scale for teammates.

Benk thrives not only against players with a higher pedigree than a pick with the fourth round, but he was also confronted with an age gap between most of his competition. A date of birth in April 2007, BENK was one of the five youngest players in the tournament. Jiek is a year older and starts his age-19 season. Dvorsk and Stenberg are age-20. The Blackhawks prepared prospects Martin Misiak and Nick Lardis three years ago.

It is important to keep things in perspective. This was an opening statement for BENK in his career, and a player who passed three rounds might have come on weekends with a larger chip on his shoulder than the top perspectives, whose sights on making NHL grilles. One prospect tournament makes no career.

But this is not the first time that BENK has been pronounced in a prospect tournament. In last year's Hlinka-Gretzky Cup he led Team Czech Republic to a silver medal, bound for the tournament lead in goals (4) and second in points (11), The all-time lead In points for the tournament. At the world championship this spring, BENK registered 2 goals and 7 points in just four games. Put him against his best colleagues in these showcases and the money from Benk.

This year he plays in the OHL for the Brantford Bulldogs, but you can see that Greg Cronin – Benk's Bench Boss for the weekend – can't wait to get him in his hands with the Iowa Wild.

“He was a dog on a bone, he was fearless, he goes to the net. For me he was our best attacker,” the coach praised. “He is a calm child, but he listens carefully to everything you tell him. He tries to apply it … and that is what coachability is.”

It is still a long climb to the NHL. Benk will have to continue to impress at the OHL level, where he could spend the next two years. He will then have to show that he can thrive in the AHL, and that can take two or three years. But Benk can only prove himself with the challenges he has given, and he received this first test. Doing this against professional players means that it is time to put skepticism away and to become enthusiastic about his potential as a prospect.