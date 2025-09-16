



Tempe, Ariz. College Tennis is back and student athletes throughout the country will start the second year of a two-year pilot program designed by the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee, which positions the NCAA Division I individual championships in November instead of in May after the NCAA team championships. Organized at Baylor University in November 2024, this year NCAA will bring individual athletes championships to Lake Nona, Florida, where they will compete at the USTA National Campus. These championships take place from November 18-23, while the NCAA team championships are held in Athens, Georgia from 14-17 May 2026. Consisting of four events in which players can qualify, the NCAA Individual Championship Pathway consists of the ITA All-American Championships, ITA Regional Championships, Ita Sectional Championships and Ita Conference Masters Championships. More information about each of these qualifying tournaments can be found below: Autumn schedule at a glance

Ita Ladies All-American Championships

Location: Cary Tennis Park (Cary, NC) | Data: 20-28 September 2025 Ita Mens All-American Championships

Location: University of Tulsa (Tulsa, OK) | Data: 20-28 September 2025 ITA Division I Regional Championships

Location: Multiple Campus Sites | Dates: 8-21 October 2025 Ita Sectional Championships

Location: Multiple Campus Sites | Data: 6-9 November 2025 Ita Conference Masters Championships

Location: Barnes Tennis Center (San Diego, CA) | Data: 6-9 November 2025 NCAA Division I Individual National Championships

Location: USTA National Campus (Orlando, FL) | Data: 18-23 November 2025 About every event

ITA Regional Championships

A tournament with a few top gentlemen and women's players throughout the country, the ITA Regional Championships include more than 8,000 student athletes from NCAA Division I, II, III, Naia, Junior and Community Colleges that compete with 85 ITA Regional Championships in the entire country. Each regional has a trekking size of the following (singles: minimum of 64 main table, minimum of 64 qualifications) (doubles: minimum of 32 main table, minimum of 32 qualification). Of this, the Two singles finalists from each region (26) Will be eligible for the NCAA Singles Championship. Meanwhile the Doubles Champion from every region (13) Will be eligible for the NCAA Doubles Championship.



Ita All-Americans

The ITA All-American Championships, held in Cary, North Carolina and Tulsa, Oklahoma, will contain draws of more than 200 players about both men's and ladies' tournaments. From there, Ten singles players (10) are eligible for the NCAA Singles Championship (Eight Main Draw quarter finalists and two feed-in comfort finalists), while Four Double Teams (4) are eligible for the NCAA Doubles Championship (Four main trekking semi -finalists). Ita Sectional Championships

The ITA Sectional Championships serve as the last chance for some of the top players from all over the country to qualify for the 2025 NCAA individual championships. The ITA Sectional Championships 2025 have a trekking size of the following, (singles: 32) (double: 16). Of this, Six singles players from each section (24) are eligible for the NCAA Singles Championship (semi -finalists, two quarter -final play -off winners). In the meantime, Three double teams from each section (12) are eligible for the NCAA Doubles Championship Via the sectional championships (champion, finalist, third place). ITA -connected institutions are assigned to one of the four ITA sections. Each section consists of 3-4 current ITA regions West area (Mountain, Southwest & Northwest Regions), Central section (Texas, Central & Midwest Regions), Southern part (Southeast, South and Ohio Valley regions), and the Eastern section (Carolina, Atlantic, Northeast & New England Regions). Only players and double teams that still have to participate in the NCAA championships and have made deep runs on the ITA All-American or ITA Regional Championships are eligible for participation. Ita Conference Masters Championships. Each NCAA AQ-Varigence I-Conference will designate one singles player and one double team of each gender to participate in the ITA Conference Masters Championships. The event has a trekking size of the following, (singles: 32) (double: 32). Of this, Four players Will be eligible for the NCAA Singles Championship (semi -finalists). In the meantime, Three double teams Will be eligible for the NCAA Doubles Championship via the Masters Conference (champion, finalist, third place). ITA Division I Individual National Championships

The top talent in the nation will meet at the NCAA Division I individual national championships in November, fighting for the men and women's singles and double crowns. In the two -year pilot program, the Division I plays individual championships in the autumn season instead of the spring after the team championships. – Advertisement –

