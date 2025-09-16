



Deephaven, Minn. Minnesota State Men's Hockey was selected to finish first in the Media Poll 2025-26 CCHA in the previous season, announced by the Conference Office on Monday (September 15). The Mavericks were at the top of the poll with 127 points (eight votes in first place), followed by St. Thomas (115 points, two first place), Bowling Green (108 pts., Four first place) and Michigan Tech (100 points). In the preseason, All-CCA team were junior defender Evan Murr (Stillwater, Minn.) And Senior goalkeeper Alex Tracy (Chicago, ill.). Tracy was also proclaimed preserving season player of the year. Murr was CCHA defender of the year in 2024-25, as well as a Krampade All-American Scholar. He played 39 games and scored seven goals with 20 assists (first among CCHA defenders). Tracy comes in his last year after a historical campaign of 2024-25, including a finalist of the top 10 by Hobey Baker, Mike Richter Award finalist, Ccha Player of the Year, Ccha Goal Doeldder of the Year and AHCA/CCM All-American Second Team Awards. He led the nation in goals against average (1,424) and savings percentage (.946) and started 39 games, 2317: 05 minutes (third in the nation). Last winter the Mavericks finished 27-9-3 General under the second year head coach Luke beach Including 18-5-3 in the CCHA. MSU brought the Macnaughton Cup and Mason Cup back to Mankato with the regular season and CCHA tournament championships. The season ended at the NCAA Fargo Regional Semifinals with a 2-1 double-time loss for the final national champion Western Michigan on March 27. Last fall, the Mavericks were expected to finish third in the media poll of CCHA in the previous season. This year the team starts its season on the road with a non-conference series in Omaha (10-11 October) and Wisconsin (October 16-17), followed by the home opener on Friday 24 October against RPI. The Mavericks start CCHApel on St. Thomas on October 31 in Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul. 2025-26 CCHA preseason for media survey Rank Votes (first) 1. Minnesota State 127 (8) 2. St. Thomas 115 (2) 3. Bowling Green 108 (4) 4. Michigan Tech 100 5. Augustana 95 6.Bemidji State 75 7. Ferris State 54 8. Lake Superior State 49 9. Noord -Michigan 33 Pre-season-chaa team

Lucas Wahlin, F, UST

Brody Waters, F, BGSU

Stichard Sardarian, F, MU

Evan Murr D, MSU*

One Parekh, D, BSU

Alex Tracy G, MSU* Preseason Co-smokie of the year

Max Hildebrand, G, BSU

Max Vig, D, BSU Preseason of the year

Alex Tracy G, MSU* *Unanimous CCHA Media Day takes place on Tuesday 16 September, starting at 11 am et / 10 am CT. Together with CCHA commissioner Don Lucia and CCHA director of officializing Marco Hunt, all nine CCHA head coaches will view and be available in the coming season to answer questions from local, regional and national media via Zoom.

