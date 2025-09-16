The ICC on Tuesday (September 16, 2025) rejected Pakistan's question to remove the match referee Andy Pycroft from the panel of civil servants for the current Asian Cup, despite the PCBs, a threat of a depredible after the fault of the Zimbabwean followed the NO Handshake Fururore.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had filed a complaint with the ICC claiming that Pycroft asked his captain Salman Ali Agha to not shake hands with his Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav at the time of throwing in their Asia Cup match on Sunday.

Last night ICC had sent an answer to PCB stating that Pycroft will not be removed and their plea has been rejected, an ICC source told PTI.

The 69-year-old Zimbabwean will agree on the Pakistan Final Group phase match against the VAE on Wednesday.

Pakistan team manager Naved Cheema had also filed a complaint with the Asian cricket Council that claimed that it insists on Pycrofts that Team Sheets Derent exchanged between the two skippers on Sunday as the norm is.

After the match that India won with seven wickets, Suryakumar and his men did not exchanged handshakes with their cross -border rivals as a sign of respect for the Pahalgam terror attack victims and their families.

Pycroft is one of the most senior mast match referees in the ICC Elite Panel with 695 international competitions to his name (men and women in three sizes).

It is learned reliably that the situation was created by PCBS director of Cricket Operations Usman Walha, who does not have his own skipper aware of the rules and regulations that must be followed during the tournament.

It is learned that a furious PCB chef Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the current chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), ordered Walha's looting on Monday (September 15, 2025) for the shame that was caused to the National Cricket team and his leader.

According to well-placed sources, the Walhas duty was to inform Salman about the no hand shake policy, but he did not do this and the Pakistan skipper was apparently unexpectedly caught by the turn of the events.

Walha should have released a statement on the Gooi himself when the two captains did not shake hands. Naqvi was apparently furious when he handled it badly, said a PCB source.

The printed circuit board had wanted Pycroft to be removed from the entire tournament, but now it would be interesting to see if they will continue to play after the ICC, led by Indias Jay Shah, summarized their requirement.

It is understanding that PCB tries to work out a respectable solution that does not officially be officially in their competitions.

A proposal from the PCB is to leave Richie Richardson on Wednesday (September 17, 2025) in his match against the VAE, but whether that would happen or not the big question.