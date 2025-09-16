



Houghton, Mich. Michigan Tech was chosen third in the CCHA for the survey of the coaches and fourth in the polls polling, the competition announced on Monday (September 15). Stiven Sardarian was appointed by both groups as All-Cha-Team in the preseason, while Isaac Gordon Was also team of the coaches in the preseason. Minnesota State and St. Thomas were the top two picks in both polls. The coaches had the Mavericks on one point for the Mavericks and the media placed MSU with 12 points on UST. The media had Techthird with a few votes in the first place and connected to Augustana in general points. Bowling Green led the huskies in the media survey. Stiven Sardarian De Huskies led with 35 points on 11 goals and 24 assists in 35 games last season. He is in third place in the CCHA in Assists and fourth in points. Sardarian had nine multi-point games, scored three game-winning goals and a few Power Play goals. He was a nominee of Hobey Baker, was honored as the Ccha Forward of December and earned three CCHA forwards of the week. Isaac Gordon In third place ranked in the team as a second -year student with 26 points (7 goals, 19 assists) in 36 games. He is in fifth place in the CCHA in Schoten on Doel (116) and eighth in Assists (19). The captain of the Huskies attended the Columbus Blue Jackets Development Camp for the second consecutive season. Gordon had five multi-point games and scored a few game-winning goals. He was named Ccha Rookie of the Year from 2023 and to the CCHA All-smokie team from 2023. The CCHA allows the Puck officially falling on the year five of the re -configured competition on Friday 3 October. Eight of the nine teams of the CCHA will be in action during the opening weekend, with the state of Minnesota getting its season on 10 October. Fans can stream all CCHA games live and on request, on their home televisions, computers, tablets and mobile devices via Midco Sports Plus. The app is available on mobile/tablet apps (iOS and Android), Connected TV Device Apps (AppletV, FiretV and Roku) and a web-based browser interface. If you have additional questions or want to see more information about coverage or subscriptions, go tomidcosports.com/ccha. Coaches Poll & Awards 1. St. Thomas – 72 points (3 votes in the first place)

2. Minnesota State – 71 (4)

T3. Michigan Tech – 59 (2) T3. Augustana – 59

5. Bowling Green – 58

6. Bemidji State – 54

7. Lake Superior State – 38

8. Ferris State – 33

9. Northern Michigan – 24 Pre-season-chaa team Lucas Wahlin, F, UST*

Isaac Gordon F, man

Stiven Sardarian F, man Evan Murr, D, MSU *

One Parekh, D, BSU

Alex Tracy, G, MSU Preseason Co-smokie of the year Nathan Pilling, F, UST

Dominik Rymon, F, BGSU Preseason of the year Lucas Wahlin, F, UST *Unanimous Media Poll & Awards 1. Minnesota State – 127 points (8 votes in the first place)

2. St. Thomas – 115 (2)

3. Bowling Green – 108 (4)

4. Michigan Tech – 100 5. Augustana – 95

6. Bemidji State – 75

7. Ferris State – 54

8. Lake Superior State – 49

9. Northern Michigan – 33 Pre-season-chaa team Lucas Wahlin, F, UST

Brody Waters, F, BGSU

Stiven Sardarian F, man Evan Murr, D, MSU *

One Parekh, D, BSU

Alex Tracy, G, MSU* Preseason Co-smokie of the year Max Hildebrand, G, BSU

Max Vig, D, BSU Preseason of the year Alex Tracy, G, MSU* *Unanimous

