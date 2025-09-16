Sports
Webb-Dixon and Sychta are the big winners at Sussex 4*
Shaquille Webb-Dixon was a double winner when the Sussex 4* filled the popular K2 location in Crawley with something in the high class.
The sold-out event saw webb-dixon (shown above) the band 1 title on Saturday and, as fifth seed, the men's singles on Sunday.
Ewelina Sychta, third sown, won the ladies' snonbles, while Lorestas Trumpa's greenhouse was the veteran champion and the other singles champions on Sunday Umir Mauthoor, Rebecca Savage and Rikuto Morota were.
Photos by Michael Loves – Click here to view and download more from the competition.
It was a complete merger final in the Men's Singles While Webb-Dixon Larry Trumpa's greenhouse with 3-1 (11-5, 11-9, 10-12, 11-5) defeated to take the title.
Webb-Dixon had also defeated a familiar face in the semi-final, which saw another club size, Josh Bruce, 3-1 (11-8, 11-8, 11-13, 11-6).
Trumpauskas came through the top half of the semi-final 3-0 (4, 9, 2) against Israel Awolaja, but previously he almost went out in the last 32 and turned his collision with Angad Saggu of 2-1 down. Trumpa's greenhouse eventually won 3-2 (10-12, 11-9, 1-11, 11-9, 11-8).
Awolaja had to come from behind in both the round of 16 and the quarterfinals that Niall Cameron first defeated 3-2 (10-12, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9) and then Nahom ASCEDOM 3-2 (2-11, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-9).
The Ladies Singles Was won by Ewelina Sychta, who had a tight match in the shade with Patricia Ianau with 3-0 (11-9, 13-11, 11-9).
Ianau defeated Mia Lakhani 3-0 (11-6 11-7, 11-9) in the semi-final that Lakhani had defeated Leading Veteran Sara Williams with 3-2 in the quarter (11-9, 5-11, 11-9, 5-11, 11-9).
In the bottom half, Sychta conquered the local favorite Letitia McMullan 3-1 (11-6, 6-11, 12-10, 11-5) in the semi-final, after he had previously fought past Rebecca Savage (8-11, 11-4, 10-12, 11-8, 11-9).
England No. 1 Lorestas Trumpus greenhouse won properly the Veteran Singles With few alarms, with Paul Carter as the highlight 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-6) beating in the final.
Carter had an eventful semi-final against Mirea Neagu and recovered a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 (6-11, 12-14, 11-6, 12-10, 11-7). Trumpa's greenhouse was much more serene to get past Eric Hammond 8, 7, 3.
In the Limited singlesUmeir Mauthoor resisted a comeback from Jack Bennett to win the last 3-2 (11-6, 11-7, 9-11, 9-11, 11-5).
Bennett was able to comfort himself with scooping family when he beat younger brother Josh 3-1 (11-8, 12-10, 9-11, 11-9) in the semi-final. Mauuthoor also needed four against Nahom Assedom and won their semi 11-9, 12-14, 13-11, 11-6).
Rebecca Savage defeated Calina Dawson in a narrow 3-0 score (8, 9, 9) for the Under-21 ladies Singles title.
Dawson had worked hard to get into the final, from 2-0 to beat Saskia Key 3-2 (9-11, 7-11, 13-11, 15-13, 11-7). Semi-final victory of Savages was 3-1 (11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 11-7) about Evie Knaapen.
Rikuto Tiak de Under-21 boys singles Title with a 3-0 (12-10, 11-7, 12-10) victory over Francesco Bonato, but there were previously some striking results in the competition.
Both finalists won in a decisive match in the semi-final Morota 3-2 (8-11, 11-7, 11-4, 1-11, 11-9) against Larry Trumpakas and Bonato 3-2 (9-11, 11-8, 11-8, 6-11, 11-6) about Kacpwer Piwowar.
Bonato defeated Sam Casebourne 3-2 (11-9, 11-6, 9-11, 10-12, 11-7) in the neighborhoods, and at the same stage Piwowar defeated Harrison Hill 3-2 (9-11, 11-4, 11-7, 12-14, 11-2). Morota also needed five to pass Brandon Sangchin in the last 16.
Banded matches
Shaquille Webb-Dixon founded the first stage of his weekend doubles while he defeated Mircea Neagu 3-0 (11-9, 11-5, 11-8) in the Men's band 1 final.
Webb -Dixon was relatively undisturbed in the semi -final, where he saw Israel Awolaja (3, 3, 6), while Neagu needed four to better Wajd Wafiq (7, -8, 6, 6).
Ladies band 1 Went to Tiana Dennison, whose great comeback against Rebecca Savage resulted in a 3-2 (6-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-5) Triumph. The semi-finalists were Sara Williams, defeated by Dennison and Evie Knaapen, defeated by savage.
Men's band 2 Was Kacper Piwowar coming up, the Young England International conquer Martynas Matuzevius 3-1 (12-10, 11-6, 9-11, 11-4) in the final.
Both semi -finals were done in four when Piwowar defeated Rikuto Morota and abandoned Matuzevius Jamal Dennison.
The Round-Robin Ladies band 2 Won by Rebecca Savage, who lost one of the six games, 3-2 (5-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-6) to Aneta Kula.
Sorting the second was more difficult because four players ended with three victories and three defeats and Kula was not there, despite her victory over savage.
When the calculations were made, Holly Holder became second for Ivy Chan, Evie Knaapen and Tulay Dundar.
There were quite a few close matches that Kula lost to Holder 18-16 in the fifth and also to Saskia key in a decision maker, while Holder defeated Knaapen but lost to Dundar and Key, all in the fifth.
Dundar came out at the top Ladies band 3However, from behind the challenge of Polina Shcherbakova 3-2 (7-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-8, 11-9) can be seen in the final.
Dundar defeated Kelsey Fordham in three in the semi -final, where it was the same margin for Shcherbakova against Molly Brown.
The Men's band 3 Champion was Sinan Surensoy, who won in the fifth 12-10 when he just about the comeback of Rikuto Morotas. The final score was 3-2 (11-7, 11-6, 2-11, 4-11, 12-10).
In the semi -final, Surensoys was beaten opponent Jack Boult and Morota passed Nishil Shah.
Women's Band 4 was won by Band 3 Runner-Up Polina Shcherbakova, who conquered Chloe Kniep 3-1 (11-9, 11-7, 10-12, 11-7). Shcherbakova defeated Kelsey Fordham 3-0 (11-5, 13-11, 11-7) in the semi-final, while Kniep Rhoda Boadu defeated 3-1 (11-6, 10-12, 11-6, 11-6).
Men's band 4 saw Percino Collino Oscar Nikolli overcome in the final with a 3-1 (12-14, 12-10, 11-6, 11-5) Scoreline.
There were three set of victories in the semi-final for Collino about Noah Byrne-Smith and Nikolli over Theo Kniep.
Nikolli won Men's band 5However, and was dominant in the last, Luke Rickett beat 3-0 (11-1, 11-1, 11-3). The beaten semi-finalists were Arnev Sharma, who lost in three to Nikolli, and Diminik Hilger, in four beaten by Rickett.
The Men's band 6 The winner was Rishaan Sawant, who conquered Oli Ferrin-Thorne 3-1 (12-10, 11-7, 5-11, 12-10).
In the semi-final, Sawant Mateusz Niedzielak 3-0 (6, 3, 6) and Ferrin-Thorne conquered 3-0 (9, 9, 9) against Liyan Aziz.
