



There are few things in life above a spirit of athletes. We are standing with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and devoted this victory to our armed forces, told India captain Suryakumar Yadav a Pakistani journalist and set the tone for what could be one of the most controversial Asia -cup finals in recent memory. Reports suggest that Yadav the winners trophy of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chef Mohsin Naqvi will not accept if India holds the title on 28 September. The controversy broke out after the Indian players apart from exchanging handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts after Sunday seven-wicket victory, an act that has re-applied Indo-Pak voltages in cricket. The printed circuit board, angry with the episode, has demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft and held him responsible for the incident. PTI reports that the board has filed a formal complaint to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the International Cricket Council (ICC). Yadav defended the team's position and explained that the refusal to shake hands was a sign of solidarity with the families affected by the terror attack of the Pahalgam, killing 26 people by Pakistan terrorists. Together we came here, we took a phone call and I feel that we have come here to play the game. I think we have given the correct answer, he said.

According to a PTI report, Pakistan team manager Naved Cheema also filed a complaint with the ACC and claimed that Pycrofts -instructions had prevented the usual exchange of team magazines between the rival captains. The PCBS rage is exacerbated by the fact that Naqvi is currently leading the ACC, while the ICC is chaired by Indias Jay Shah. BCCI sources told PTI that the decision to avoid handshakes was taken after careful deliberation between senior players and management, including head coach Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir had stated that there are no sporting ties for terror activities on Indian soil, whereby the policy of the teams is underlined. A senior BCCI officer said PTI: “If there is no law, then the Indian cricket team is not bound to shake an opposition with whom there is a history of tense relationship.” Live -Events

The position of the Indian teams has drawn both criticism and support. While opposition parties and social media in India criticized the decision to play against Pakistan, many praised the gesture of solidarity with the families of the victims. Historical precedents exist in international sports; In 2023, for example, in 2023 the Ukrainian Wimbledon player Elina Svitolina refused to shake hands with Belarus Victoria Azarenka because of geopolitical tensions, but was confronted with no fines. Ahmedabad. However, PTI reports that traditional bonhomy between the two parties will probably not return quickly. As the Asia cup progresses, the spotlight remains on 28 September, not just for the competition, but for its symbolic drama. If India wins, confirm PTI sources, the presentation ceremony could witness an unprecedented snub, in which Suryakumar Yadav refuses to accept the trophy of Mohsin Naqvi, a powerful memory that in some fighting cricket and politically inseparable. PTI inputs as a reliable and trusted news source Addas a reliable and trusted news source

