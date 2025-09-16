



Las Vegas-Tom Brady is planning to play with current and former NFL stars in a three-team flag football tournament in Saudi Arabia next year, said the seven-fold super bowl-winning quarterback and FOX Sports analyst on Monday. The Fanatics Flag Football Classic on March 21 in Kingdom Arena in Riyadh will also include Saquon Barkley, Ceedee Lamb, Christian McCaffrey, Maxx Crosby and Rob Gronkowski. Pete Carroll van Las Vegas, Sean Payton van Denver and Kyle Shanahan from San Francisco will be the coaches. Brady cooperates with Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, to promote the event. FOX Sports will release the tournament and comedian Kevin Hart will be the host. “It's a multi -year obligation,” says Brady, a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. “It is clear that we will start well. The first year will be a kind of attention and energy of everyone. It is the first time we have ever done something like that, but all the players with whom I have spoken are enthusiastic about playing. Of course, with the Olympic Games that were discussed in 2028, and I didn't want to be there.” Flag football will make his Olympic debut in the Los Angeles matches in three years. NFL players are expected to be a large part of the American Roster, but American football is watch the most popular competition of the nations While it is looking for potential players. Alalshikh, who attended Monday's press conference with Brady, was already in Las Vegas because he was one of the promoters of Terence Crawfords disturbs the victory About Canelo Alvarez on Saturday evening at Allegiant Stadium. Gronkowski said Brady asked him to be part of the flag football event. “I had something like that:” There is no contact, right? “” Said Grakowski, Brady's tight end in New England and Tampa Bay. “I had something like that:” I have already made my contact in my life. I paid my contribution in that department. ” I love to compete.

