



Image: The deal, which runs until March 2028, is appreciated on RS 579 Crore, higher than the RS 358 Crore agreement with Dream 11 for the same duration. Photo: Ani Photo Apollo Tyres is locked up as the New Jersey sponsor for the Indian Cricket team for a period of two and a half years after the output of online gaming platform Dream 11, the BCCI announced on Tuesday. The BCCI was left without a shirt sponsor for the team after the government prohibited real money game platforms, including Dream 11 under new legislation. The team is currently playing the Asia Cup in Dubai without a title sponsor. “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced a milestone partner with Apollo Tyres, a leader in the global tire industry, as the new main sponsor of Team India,” the BCCI said in a statement. “This marks the very first trip from Apollo Tyres in India Cricket, a strategic step to adapt to a sport that resonates deeply with the nation. “The new partnership, secured after a rigorous bidding process, is a significant increase in the sponsor value, which means the immense and growing commercial attraction of the Indian cricket.” It is learned reliably that the deal, which runs until March 2028, is appreciated on RS 579 Crore, higher than the RS 358 Crore agreement with Dream 11 for the same duration. The deal with the bands major comprises 121 bilateral games and 21 ICC games. “The agreement includes two and a half years that will be concluded in March 2028. According to the conditions of the deal, the Apollo Tyres logo will be shown in the sweaters of the national teams of the Indian men and women in all formats. This partnership succeeds the previous sponsorship of Dream11,” the BCCI added. Dream 11 closes its real money games because of the 'Promotion and regulation of Online Gamingwet 2025', which states that 'no one will offer a person, Aid, Abet, induce, spoil themselves, engage in offering online money -gaming services, nor will be involved in advertisement that directly or indirectly promotes to play an online money game'. Earlier this month, the BCCI had released the invitation for interest in the main sponsorship rights of the team, which confirms that there will be no shirt sponsor for the current Asia Cup. The board had companies that had gaming gaming in the whole money, cryptocurrency, tobacco and alcohol from the process. Apollo Tyres is a multinational company with head office in Gurugram. The tire maker has production units in India and abroad, including Europe. The announcement also occurs on the BCCI AGM on 28 September when new elections are held. “This is more than a commercial agreement; it is a partnership between two institutions that have earned the trust and respect of millions,” said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

