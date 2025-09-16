Kansas State Football Painful Season can get a lot worse

Kansas State Football loses in Arizona: Response after ugly defeat Kansas State Sports Reporter Wyatt Wheeler responds to another ugly loss for the wildcats that fell in Arizona on Friday 12 September in Tucson.

From the time-out of two minutes with Kansas State at six o'clock, Arizona had the chance to make a two-score match with a field goal, which ended every chance of a miracle.

The kick was not good, give Kansas State Life, which quickly evaporates because, as we have learned through the first four games of the season, the wildcats are not very good.

That was never made so clear on Friday, September 12, week 3-matchup with Arizona, when Kansas State 23-17 lost in a match that felt much worse than what the final score indicated.

Kansas State is on the way to his first 1-3 start since 1989, the first season of the program under Bill Snyder, before he pulled out the miracle in Manhattan. The Wildcats went 1-10 that year before the continued growth resurrected the football program, but it will still cost a miracle to turn around this season.

No matter how bad these first four weeks have been, the worst can still come.

The wildcats have not been good enough in the trenches, nor have they used the opportunities that have been presented. The three losses have been with six points or less, but the last two losses have not presented much to be hopeful.

The first four weeks have characterized a solid Iowa State Team, an FCS opponent, a reconstruction of army team that lost to an FCS opponent and an Arizona team that went 4-8 last year.

From here it only gets more difficult.

Thank goodness, the Wildcats get off this week before they play a UCF program in the midst of a reconstruction year, but Baylor And tcu are waiting for and look like teams that could possibly compete.

If you think that Kansas State fans are angry or are in pain, wait until October 25 when the wildcats drive to Lawrence, when the 16 game Win Streak over the Jayhawks seems to be in real danger. With the road Kansas Invests in football, this can be the chance of the Jayhawks to claim the momentum that they have not had in the state for a long time.

Lance Leipold has to win this game.

Then? Texas Tech should be as strong as everyone visits Manhattan. It is better not to be a world in which K-State is as bad this season as Oklahoma is, but there is a chance that we will live in it. Utah looks like a competition, while Dion Sanders seems to rebuild this year in Colorado.

That does not look like a path to be eligible, something that Kansas State has been in the last five years. It is rather trending in the direction of something like 3-8, which would be the worst record since the same season from 1989 in which Snyder took over the program.

If you thought these first four weeks were painful, there will be potential for much more torment in the coming weeks.

Thank well, Kansas State is gone of this coming week. The wildcats have a lot to find out.

