Sports
Amazing Amanda Anisimova statistics create a new gender debate in tennis
The debate about what would happen if a male player played one of the female female players, has again arisen that the most difficult backhands hit this month hit by Amanda Anisimova.
At the court, technology suggested that the backhand of Anismova was hit at 77 km / h during the last Grand Slam of the tennis year, while defending men's champion Jannik Sinner hit his backhand on average on 76 MPH.
Those figures led to an inevitable debate around the powerful battle at the top of tennis, with losing finalist Anisimova who hit the ball at a speed that suggests that she could compete with some of the biggest names in the men's game.
Nevertheless, the idea confirms that only the bullet speed confirms that a female player can take an elite male player, misleading because as many aspects would go in a match if we really saw it.
There are suggestions that World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka will play former Wimbledon -Finalist Nick Kyrgios in early 2026, whereby that match will probably give a snapshot of a debate that was answered by Serena Williams long ago.
More tennis news
Points are defended by Sabalenka, Swiateek, Gauff, Raducanu & Co in the rest of 2025
Aryna Sabalenka reveals the hidden challenge of Grand Slams that is not easy to handle
“For me, men's tennis and women's tennis are complete, almost two separate sports,” she said in an American chat show in 2017.
“So I am so of: if I would play Andy Murray, I would lose 6-0 6-0 in maybe five to six minutes, maybe 10 minutes. It's true.
“It is a completely different sport, the men are much faster and they serve harder, they hit hard, it's just a different game. And I like playing domestic knowledge. And I only want to play girls because I don't want to be ashamed.
Improved racket technology and development of Strings may have enabled women to close the gap to men, because Williams made those comments and her former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, gave his opinion about the debate in a post on LinkedIn.
“I can't count how often I sent this status: Anisimovas Backhand was faster than that of Alcaraz and Sinner during the US Open,” wrote Mouratoglou.
“Here is another intriguing fact from the broadcast: Sabalenkas numbers are just as impressive.
“To be honest, I am not surprised. First, because I was talking about the backhand.
“Anisimova trusts its 100%. She goes full throttle with minimal spider and sends the ball low over the net but with an exceptional pace.
“In comparison with the Herenschoten, her backhand travels faster and stays lower, which generates more speed.
“That of course comes with an increased risk. She plays close to the line and embraces a high-risk style, reminiscent of Ostapenko in this respect.
“I also see similarities between Anisimova and Jessica Pegula in their timing. Both effortlessly unlock strength thanks to their precise timing and technology.
“In ladies' knowledge, taking calculated risks and making flatter shots is a powerful strategy. Men cover the court much faster than the main reason. Early, strong shots to open the court often pays in the women's game.
“So yes, you read that some women consistently make shots faster than Alcaraz and Sinner. But above all it is not that surprising.”
Although this is a nice subject that will always distribute opinions, tennis must focus on pride on the equality it has always inspired by both female and male players.
This is the only sport where immediately prize money is not disputed at the highest level and both sets athletes compete at the same stage.
The renewed mixed double tournament on the US Open was a snapshot of what could happen when top female players try to return, services of their male counterparts and in general they confirmed that they could make a solid return.
Perhaps we will gain more insight into this fascinating battle for the sexes such as Sabalenka and Kyrgios in the coming months.
Read the following: The real tennis ranking revealed Sabalenka, Swiateek, Osaka and Raducanu in the mix
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tennis365.com/tennis-features/amanda-anismova-incredible-backhand-speed-statistic-tennis-gender-debate
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Spectacle or substance? XIS decoding September 3 Military extravagance
- The vehicle is very important to pay the use of the country
- Within a “white Lotus” station
- BCCI finally breaks silence about India versus Pakistan Handshake Controverse | Cricket -Nieuws
- Utah Attorney seeks death penalty for Charlie Kirk Shooting Tyler Robinson Suspicious | BBC News
- Is the Imran Khans X account controlled by foreign intelligence agencies?
- Tiktok to stay in the United States like Donald Trump says the agreement is made
- Do a huge job: Trump on PM Modi after the call to wish for the birthday
- STARMER is faced with the fighting of the toxicity of the toxicity in extreme meetings. Right
- US LABELS Colombia not in accordance with the drug war for the first time since the 1990sExBulletin
- Aaron, Chandan, Ishita & Neeza to fight in Priority Gaspar Dias Open
- How much protein do you need?