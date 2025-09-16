Amazing Amanda Anisimova statistics create a new gender debate in tennis

The debate about what would happen if a male player played one of the female female players, has again arisen that the most difficult backhands hit this month hit by Amanda Anisimova.

At the court, technology suggested that the backhand of Anismova was hit at 77 km / h during the last Grand Slam of the tennis year, while defending men's champion Jannik Sinner hit his backhand on average on 76 MPH.

Those figures led to an inevitable debate around the powerful battle at the top of tennis, with losing finalist Anisimova who hit the ball at a speed that suggests that she could compete with some of the biggest names in the men's game.

Nevertheless, the idea confirms that only the bullet speed confirms that a female player can take an elite male player, misleading because as many aspects would go in a match if we really saw it.

There are suggestions that World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka will play former Wimbledon -Finalist Nick Kyrgios in early 2026, whereby that match will probably give a snapshot of a debate that was answered by Serena Williams long ago.

“For me, men's tennis and women's tennis are complete, almost two separate sports,” she said in an American chat show in 2017.

“So I am so of: if I would play Andy Murray, I would lose 6-0 6-0 in maybe five to six minutes, maybe 10 minutes. It's true.

“It is a completely different sport, the men are much faster and they serve harder, they hit hard, it's just a different game. And I like playing domestic knowledge. And I only want to play girls because I don't want to be ashamed.

Improved racket technology and development of Strings may have enabled women to close the gap to men, because Williams made those comments and her former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, gave his opinion about the debate in a post on LinkedIn.

“I can't count how often I sent this status: Anisimovas Backhand was faster than that of Alcaraz and Sinner during the US Open,” wrote Mouratoglou.

“Here is another intriguing fact from the broadcast: Sabalenkas numbers are just as impressive.

“To be honest, I am not surprised. First, because I was talking about the backhand.

“Anisimova trusts its 100%. She goes full throttle with minimal spider and sends the ball low over the net but with an exceptional pace.

“In comparison with the Herenschoten, her backhand travels faster and stays lower, which generates more speed.

“That of course comes with an increased risk. She plays close to the line and embraces a high-risk style, reminiscent of Ostapenko in this respect.

“I also see similarities between Anisimova and Jessica Pegula in their timing. Both effortlessly unlock strength thanks to their precise timing and technology.

“In ladies' knowledge, taking calculated risks and making flatter shots is a powerful strategy. Men cover the court much faster than the main reason. Early, strong shots to open the court often pays in the women's game.

“So yes, you read that some women consistently make shots faster than Alcaraz and Sinner. But above all it is not that surprising.”

Although this is a nice subject that will always distribute opinions, tennis must focus on pride on the equality it has always inspired by both female and male players.

This is the only sport where immediately prize money is not disputed at the highest level and both sets athletes compete at the same stage.

The renewed mixed double tournament on the US Open was a snapshot of what could happen when top female players try to return, services of their male counterparts and in general they confirmed that they could make a solid return.

Perhaps we will gain more insight into this fascinating battle for the sexes such as Sabalenka and Kyrgios in the coming months.

