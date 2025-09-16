Disabled Bhavnagar -Paar overcomes the chances of coming forward as a leading Para TT players





Bhavnagar: Dinehbhai Padharia and his wife Bharatiben Padharia are popular faces in Bhavnagar. The couple has conquered a handicap to appear as a leading Para table tennis players in the city who win Lauweren at various events. Dinehbhai is currently working as a deputy chief inspector at Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL). Handicapped since his childhood, he started playing seven years ago at the age of 43 when the coach of his daughter Manubhai Makwana told him about the world of Para -Sports. So together with another couple, both Dineshbhai and Bharatiben started playing in Sanskar Mandal with Makwana who worked on them. Dineshbhai related to pride, “The highest number of medals in Bhavnagar belongs to my wife. So far she has won two gold medals, five silver medals and nine bronze medals.” He recently won a bronze during a national ranking tournament in category three at Indore. He revealed that he was handicapped from a stroke after he had administered the polio vaccine. “My father used to work in Mahalaxmi Mill and my mother sold flowers at home. I supported my family by doing small chores from the moment I was in class 6. I came from school in the afternoon and went to make incense sticks. Later I worked in a factory, a paan kiosk and also polished diamonds,” he shares. He was helped a lot by his uncle DK Bakshi, who gave him free tuition fees, except for him to offer books and other supplies. He also helped him to set up a diamond polishing unit.

Dinehbhai lost his mother when he was at the university and his brothers and sisters were very young. He then approached Nishitbhai Mehta, who hired him to give tuition fees in the morning and the evenings while he went to university during the day. He passed the first division every year to complete his B.COM. It was Mehta who inspired him to record a government job. In 2001 he also registered for a computer course for the disabled. With a recession that reached the diamond industry, he worked as a computer operator at the unit of a friend. He also did a B.ED course for the blind. “I married in 2004 and in the same year I started working as a junior assistant in PGVCL. But I wanted to rise in the ranks and after passing a departmental exam I reached the function of deputy superintendent,” he added. His wife Bharatiben has supported him in every possible way. “Together with raising our two daughters and doing household work, I also sold for a while. I also help him with his insurance work,” she said.

