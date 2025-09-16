Sports
The UF Club Ice Hockey team has protected a national championship, but no ice rink
For UF Ice Hockey Club -President Noah Horwitz, every home game starts in the same way: not in a dressing room, but in a car.
That is the reality of playing hockey in Gainesville, a city without an ice rink. The nearest sheet of ice is the first Igloo in Jacksonville, a 90 -minute ride. The teams home games are not at home at all. Instead, they start with gearbox that pound in trunks, stick sticks against the rear seat and players who press in borrowed journeys.
By the time players finish the game and return for the return trip, it is often well after midnight. They do not roll back in GaineSville until the early morning, stumbling in bed only a few hours before their alarms drag them to class.
Horwitz says that the players have learned to live on the journey. The teams -awards prove that the setbacks did not harm his game, because the Gators secured their first national championship in 2024. But the setup is still far from ideal, he said.
It doesn't necessarily feel like a home game every match, he said. But we can't really blame people that they don't want to drive an hour and a half on a random night to see us play.
The ultimate goal, Horwitz said, is to bring an ice rink to GaineSville, or at least closer than Jacksonville. Other southern programs are proof that it is possible, he said. Georgia plays directly in Athens in Akins Ford Arena, and Tennessee has ice rinks in Knoxville and the neighboring Farragut.
Mayor of GaineSville Harvey Ward said he is open to building an ice rink in the city. However, there is one striking problem: financing. The city is confronted with financial pressure with regard to public transport and the adoption of a new project about an already tight budget feels daunting, Ward said.
I can't imagine that in such a scenario, we would certainly say, let's finance an ice rink, Ward said.
To make it feasible, Ward said, the ice rink should double if a multifunctional facility all year round, something that could justify the city, stayed long after the hockey season. Yet a considerable part of the university's money or the team itself should come.
That is a major order for a club program with little more than players and merch sales to cover costs.
The use of an ice rink for an hour and a half away makes every game a slog. But for the players, the road itself has become part of the story.
You usually drive different people every time, so you get to hear many new voices, have many different conversations, said Horwitz.
Enjoy what you read? Get the content of the alligator delivered to your inbox
Jack Tepper, a 20-year-old UF construction management junior in the lower team, is familiar with the grind. Sharing the same arena as the top team means packing, carpooling and following the same routine for each game.
While he is tiring, the journey also creates moments when he said he would not trade. Car journeys change in karaoke sessions, spontaneous football watch parties or long pieces of laughter with teammates.
At the end of the day you are with your boys in a car that will play the sport that you all love, Tepper said.
About a year ago, Tepper said, he decided to take matters into his own hands. He delved into research and eventually created a business plan for the city committee in which GaineSville could realisticly support an ice rink.
He never presented it that the school stands in the way, he said, but the file is still on his laptop, a memory that the idea is not dead.
For him, the ice rink would not just hear from the team. It would be for the entire community, he said.
[Were] Not only to help the club hockey team drive fewer hours, but to convert the ice rink into a community center where we raise money, helping charities and we introduce people who may never have seen a hockey game in their lives, Tepper said.
For now, the Gators keep packing cars, filling with sticks and plunge bags and haunting ice that is not theirs, but the possibility of a real home drink lingers on the horizon.
Please contact Daniela Ortiz at [email protected]. Follow her on x @danielaortizuf.
The independent Florida Alligator has been independent of the university since 1971, your donation today could help #savestudentnewsrooms. Consider giving today.
Daniela is a Junior Sports Journalism student and the Enterprise/Hockey Beat Reporter for the autumn of 2025. If you do not write an article, you can catch her signs or play with the cats of her housemates.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.alligator.org/article/2025/09/the-uf-club-ice-hockey-team-has-secured-a-national-championship-but-not-a-rink
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Spectacle or substance? XIS decoding September 3 Military extravagance
- The vehicle is very important to pay the use of the country
- Within a “white Lotus” station
- BCCI finally breaks silence about India versus Pakistan Handshake Controverse | Cricket -Nieuws
- Utah Attorney seeks death penalty for Charlie Kirk Shooting Tyler Robinson Suspicious | BBC News
- Is the Imran Khans X account controlled by foreign intelligence agencies?
- Tiktok to stay in the United States like Donald Trump says the agreement is made
- Do a huge job: Trump on PM Modi after the call to wish for the birthday
- STARMER is faced with the fighting of the toxicity of the toxicity in extreme meetings. Right
- US LABELS Colombia not in accordance with the drug war for the first time since the 1990sExBulletin
- Aaron, Chandan, Ishita & Neeza to fight in Priority Gaspar Dias Open
- How much protein do you need?