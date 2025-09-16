For UF Ice Hockey Club -President Noah Horwitz, every home game starts in the same way: not in a dressing room, but in a car.

That is the reality of playing hockey in Gainesville, a city without an ice rink. The nearest sheet of ice is the first Igloo in Jacksonville, a 90 -minute ride. The teams home games are not at home at all. Instead, they start with gearbox that pound in trunks, stick sticks against the rear seat and players who press in borrowed journeys.

By the time players finish the game and return for the return trip, it is often well after midnight. They do not roll back in GaineSville until the early morning, stumbling in bed only a few hours before their alarms drag them to class.

Horwitz says that the players have learned to live on the journey. The teams -awards prove that the setbacks did not harm his game, because the Gators secured their first national championship in 2024. But the setup is still far from ideal, he said.

It doesn't necessarily feel like a home game every match, he said. But we can't really blame people that they don't want to drive an hour and a half on a random night to see us play.

The ultimate goal, Horwitz said, is to bring an ice rink to GaineSville, or at least closer than Jacksonville. Other southern programs are proof that it is possible, he said. Georgia plays directly in Athens in Akins Ford Arena, and Tennessee has ice rinks in Knoxville and the neighboring Farragut.

Mayor of GaineSville Harvey Ward said he is open to building an ice rink in the city. However, there is one striking problem: financing. The city is confronted with financial pressure with regard to public transport and the adoption of a new project about an already tight budget feels daunting, Ward said.

I can't imagine that in such a scenario, we would certainly say, let's finance an ice rink, Ward said.

To make it feasible, Ward said, the ice rink should double if a multifunctional facility all year round, something that could justify the city, stayed long after the hockey season. Yet a considerable part of the university's money or the team itself should come.

That is a major order for a club program with little more than players and merch sales to cover costs.

The use of an ice rink for an hour and a half away makes every game a slog. But for the players, the road itself has become part of the story.

You usually drive different people every time, so you get to hear many new voices, have many different conversations, said Horwitz.

Jack Tepper, a 20-year-old UF construction management junior in the lower team, is familiar with the grind. Sharing the same arena as the top team means packing, carpooling and following the same routine for each game.

While he is tiring, the journey also creates moments when he said he would not trade. Car journeys change in karaoke sessions, spontaneous football watch parties or long pieces of laughter with teammates.

At the end of the day you are with your boys in a car that will play the sport that you all love, Tepper said.

About a year ago, Tepper said, he decided to take matters into his own hands. He delved into research and eventually created a business plan for the city committee in which GaineSville could realisticly support an ice rink.

He never presented it that the school stands in the way, he said, but the file is still on his laptop, a memory that the idea is not dead.

For him, the ice rink would not just hear from the team. It would be for the entire community, he said.

[Were] Not only to help the club hockey team drive fewer hours, but to convert the ice rink into a community center where we raise money, helping charities and we introduce people who may never have seen a hockey game in their lives, Tepper said.

For now, the Gators keep packing cars, filling with sticks and plunge bags and haunting ice that is not theirs, but the possibility of a real home drink lingers on the horizon.

