Sports
Holder at the Double at Worthing 2* Tournament
The 25/26 season started at Worthing Table Tennis Club during the first 2* tournament of the club season.
With a record input of 55 players and a waiting list of more than 20, the clear word comes out about the fantastic, players -oriented events that the club runs.
This year the introduction of a rehearsal room and live scoring was projected on the wall.
The day started with Messrs Singles and Junior Boys events. According to the other seeds, the Junior Group phases went than Jerseys John le fondre coming runner-up in Group 1 and James Roberts who needed five sets to overcome Liam Higgins.
John founded a quarter-final collision with Harley Guy-Sinclar, who saw John coming out as the winner and set up a series of All-Jersey collisions. Jersey player Theo De Proeck saw the upper half of the draw his way to the final and took out the top-ranking Welshman Oliver Jordan in the Semis. The other semi-final was a collision of All-Jersey with Callum Allaway that went to John. The All-Jersey final saw a tight game with Theo that came out 3-1 winner.
The Junior Plate event saw an All-Sussex collision in the final with Liam Higgins that Hoy Wen Leung conquered. Both players needed five sets to make the final respectively and to overcome Reais Mogul and Josh Kelly.
Messrs Singles saw no end to movements of seeds with some rust in the early season and some summer training that is bearing fruit for others. Top seeds, Harry Yip lost to Jaydan Griffiths in the group to go to the bottom half of the draw. Group 3 showed what a difficult time of the season it is with a three -way countback with third see Paul Carter Losing Joe Britnell, who then lost to James Black. With just one set in it, Joe won the group and Paul in second place with the remaining seeds that came through undamaged.
The upper half of the draw was now wide open and saw Joseph Krakovsky Jaydan Griffiths eliminated to reach the semi -final before he went to Joe Britnell, who had defeated Mario Ioakim in his quarterfinals.
The bottom half, with four of the best seeds now, saw Harry Yip reach the semi -final and beat Scott Dawtry before he went to the second seed Adam Klos, who had overcome Paul Carter in five sets. Adam saw the latter from the winner in three sets.
The record event was taken home by James Black. After missing the main table on countback, he was in good shape and only dropped one set on Angelo Robles in the quarterfinals on his way to the title. His opponent in the final was Russell Perry, who made his way through Kent Corner and his teammate Simon Kear, who had defeated their other teammate Ed Matthews.
The junior girls saw another narrow affair, in which the medals were separated by a countback. Lydia White from Kent came at the top, just on the sweater Freya Allaway to Gold, with Akshita Subramanium just lost in third place.
The ladies' snonblies had the top placed Holly Holder as a favorite and Holly delivered properly reported Sue Pingram 3-0, but those four sets needed to overcome Polina Shcherbakova, who defeated Sue in four sets to claim silver.
In the afternoon, a large group of six in the ladies opened much tighter than the finish positions suggest, with only four of the games 3-0. Holly Holder was again the favorite and delivered properly by winning all her games and one of them 3-0. Runner-Up was Freya Allaway and won all four of her other games.
The gentlemen open, unlike the morning, the seeds all saw their assigned positions, but not without a few fears. John McBeath had to come back from two sets to overcome Tim Surrey, who had just had a five-setter to beat Vipan Koul and just to finish the group for Vipan who went to Jaydan Griffiths. Mario Ioakim needed five sets to beat the upcoming Jersey Junior Callum Allaway and Joe Britnell also needed five to beat Mike Lim.
In the semi-final all four of the top seeds saw their heads, Adam Klos was the first to reach the last to reach Scott Dawtry in three, while John McBeath Paul Carter defeated to set up a full waterside TTC final.
Based on his escapology powers he had practiced early in the group, John came back from 2-0 to take the final and the title in a fantastic game. The final can be viewed on the YouTube channel of the club here.
The men's plate was won by Mike Lim and defeated Ryan Hobbs in three sets. Mike needed four sets to continue along Arslan Shah in the last four, while Ryan Hobbs got Damien Laselles in five.
As part of increasing the player experience during the event, all the results of the knockouts can be found in the Results bookletWhile the club collaborated with Worthing Camera Club, who offered five volunteers during the day and make hundreds of photos available at the clubs Facebook page.
Worthing Table Tennis Clubs has a number of national ranking events. A complete list of events and access forms can all be found together with other club events on the Club website.
