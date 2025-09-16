



BAN VS AFG Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Today Match updates: Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad broke 2 wickets each when they brought Afghanistan back into the game after a good start of Bangladesh. Bangladesh won the Worp and chose to first hit Afghanistan in a virtual knockout match for the Litton Das team after their loss against the last match of Sri Lanka. If they do not win this game, they are already eliminated with Sri Lanka on 4 points and in the case of a victory in Afghanistan, they also come 4. That lets Bangladesh just 2 points from 3 games and they will join Hong Kong as the teams that are eliminated.

Story continues under this advertisement Bangladesh had started the campaign pretty well with a difficult victory against Hong Kong, where Litton even scored a horrible half a century. But it all went downhill for the Tigers in the Sri Lanka match, where they couldn't even get off the line in the first 14 balls, even losing 2 wickets for 0 runs. They recovered somewhat to finally post 139, which Sri Lanka pursued in 14.4 overs. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 Live streaming updates: View here In the meantime, Afghanistan will be in action for the first time since the Asia Cup opener on September 9, which was exactly a week ago. They are forced to rest on their laurels since she beat Hong Kong with 94 runs because of the schedule of the tournament. They will be pretty fresh if they take on Bangladesh, but the Bangla Tigers, who have regularly played matches, can be looking for some ring rust in their opponents tonight. Scroll down to follow live updates from Ban vs AGIA CUP 2025 match from Abu Dhabi Fazalhaq Farooqi: From a country that is known for Virtuoso spinners, a pacer with left arm is used to being one of the best in the world Left-Arm Seamers, the exceptional ones, use an aura, but there are only vague contours of a halo around Farooqi. (X/Afghanistan Cricket Board) When Fazalhaq Farooqi was a teenager, his friends tease him like a fast bowler. Spin-Bowlen was such a frenewise in Afghanistan that some would imagine him to bow to left-arm wrist spider because he could play in many franchise competitions in this way. They of course joked, but that was the perception. In mind, only Afghanistan -spinners overseas competitions could play, no batsmen, and certainly not spinners, says Farooqi in a Sunrisers Hyderabad video. But he listened to his inner voice and became a Scheuse in Afghan cricket, the first of their real fast bowlers. Read more of Sandip G

