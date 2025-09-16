



Tom Brady returns to competitive football, kind of. The sevenfold super bowl winning Quarterback was announced on Monday as a headliner for a new flag football event with both active and retired NFL players who will take place in Saudi Arabia on 21 March 2026. Volgens Fanatics, de sportmerchandiser gedeeltelijk achter het evenement, zal Brady zijn “eerste officiële terugkeer naar het veld” maken sinds zijn pensionering door deel te nemen aan een round-robin-toernooi met drie teams om te worden uitgezonden door Fox Sports en gespeeld onder hetzelfde vijf-op-vijf-formaat dat wordt gebruikt wanneer vlaggenvoetbal zijn Olympische debuut in 2028, op een 50-yard-veld op een 50-Yard field, on a 50-year field. Whether that means that Brady will officially throw passages for the first time since 2023 is not explicitly spelled. But every team will be coached by an active NFL coach: Pete Carroll from Las Vegas, Sean Payton van Denver and Kyle Shanahan from San Francisco. New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady during his first start of an NFL football match against the Indianapolis Colts on September 30, 2001. Winslow Townson / AP -file Active NFL players Christian McCaffrey van San Francisco, Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets, Ceedee Lamb van Dallas, Saquon Barkley van Philadelphia, Myles Garrett van Cleveland, Tyreek Hill van Miami and Maxx CroSby of Lasse Alles were found Event in the outdoor season was not detailed. The Saudi-Arabia-supported event is co-organized by Turki Al-Sheikh, the chairman of the Country General Entertainment Authority, and is the newest piece of Sport Real Estate with the print of the 44-year-old. He has led a campaign by the prevailing crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman to help soften the country statue on the world stage with numerous entries in global sports, from the establishment of Liv Golf, a competitor of the best American Herengolftour, to the 2021 takeover of the Premier Rijkschtle. ​​Newcastle. The Women's Tennis Association will hold its seasonal final final in Riyad in November. Human rights have organizations criticized the controversial investments In sport as trying to distract from the human rights record of the country, a practice described as 'Sportswashing'. Al-Sheikh's involvement in sport to date is largely limited to combat sports, with The athletics that describes Him earlier this year as 'the most powerful figure of boxing'. Last year Al-Sheikh, who was already served as a matchmaker for huge attacks, also bought one of the oldest media in the sport, the Ring Magazine. Al-Sheikh, together with UFC President Dana White, helped the Canelo Alvarez-Terce Crawford Megafight on Netflix to promote on Saturday. Now Saudi Aarabia will serve as a background for flag football, because the sport is more relevant to the Olympic debut. When NFL owners approved active NFL players to participate in the Olympic Games during a spring voice, the Green Light attracted a hard approval of players throughout the competition. Brady and Al-Sheikh stood together on the field at the Las Vegas Stadium earlier on Monday to announce the deal. The famous competitive Brady did not seem ready to treat the event as a bet -free exhibition. I will bring the trophy home, Brady said in a prepared explanation.

