



Dublin Cricket Ireland is delighted to announce a new three -year agreement with Matchwornshirt, the leading platform of the world for authentic Sportmemorabilia, to become the official partner. Because of this partnership, fans of Ireland people and ladies National Teams will have the rare opportunity to own Match-releases and signed shirts of the teams most important international competitions. The collaboration is launched with two online auctions for coming T20 people internationals against England In Malahide Cricket Club on September 17 and September 21, who offer collectors the opportunity to possess unique pieces of Irish cricket history. Shirts of the Start XI In every game, fans are made available worldwide and go live from the moment the competitions start. A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to Cricket Irelands Charity Partner, De Lords Taverners Ireland, an organization for young people with extra needs, fundraising to give children a sporting opportunity in life. The initiative has the support of the Irish Cricketers Association, which works on behalf of professional cricketers throughout Ireland. Spotlight on Ireland players Among the available shirts will be those of some of the most recognizable names of Ireland: Paul Stirling Ireland men Witte-Ball Captain and most experienced international cricket player, with 16 centuries in all sizes and a career about franchise cricket worldwide.

Ireland men Witte-Ball Captain and most experienced international cricket player, with 16 centuries in all sizes and a career about franchise cricket worldwide. Andrew Balbirnie Ireland's men's red-ball captain, and was the player of the game the last time Ireland and England met in T20i Cricket.

Ireland's men's red-ball captain, and was the player of the game the last time Ireland and England met in T20i Cricket. Gaby Lewis Ireland women's captain, Premier Batterter and one of the most dangerous openers in the game.

Ireland women's captain, Premier Batterter and one of the most dangerous openers in the game. Laura Delany All-Rounder and former skipper who recently became the most covered player in Ireland. A first for cricket Ireland This marks the Cricket Ireland for the first time will organize Memorabilia auctions online With matchworn shirt. The company has organized exclusive auctions in a wide range of sports and offers unique collective objects from the Ashes, the FIFA Club World Cup Final, the 2025 Tour de France and the British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia, and much more. Tijmen Zonderwijk, CEO or Matchwornshirt, commented: We are pleased to work with Cricket Ireland and to bring supporters closer to their national teams than ever before. For the first time, Irish cricket fans and collectors get the chance to urge them through the heroes and sign shirts, to convert moments into memorabilia and keep them forever. Paul Osullivan, commercial manager for cricket Ireland, said: This is a really creative way to deal with our fans worldwide, all with so much sought after uniqueness as part of the offer. Matchwornhirt has become a leader in this industry and we are delighted to also announce that all the profit of this company is going to our charity partner, the Lords Taverners Ireland. So jump in and share this Wednesday and Sunday at a shirt auction in the knowledge that your success will also benefit children in Ireland who need a little help in life. To stay up to date with all cricket Irelands shirt auctions, Click here And follow the team on Matchwornshirt.com. About Matchwornhirt Founded in 2017, Matchwornshirt Is the leading platform of the world for Match-Moeden and Signed Sportmemorabilia, together with more than 350 global clubs and federations. In addition to football, the platform proudly supplies collecting objects of cricket, rugby, cycling and a wide range of other sports.

