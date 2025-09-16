



Richmond, Ky.Eastern Kentucky University Women's Tennis announced the first four events of the 2025-26 season on Tuesday afternoon. Fans can find the entire schedule online. The colonels open the year of 19-21 September on the Lipscomb Invite, just outside the center of Nashville. Eku will return home next month to organize the D1 showdown on the campus from 3-4 October. Fans are encouraged to follow EKU tennis for ladies on social media for judicial updates and potential schedule changes. Half to the end of October the colonels will compete in two tournaments, starting with the ITA Regional in Knoxville, Tennessee, organized by the University of Tennessee on October 16-21. They close the autumn slate at the qualifying match of the autumn masters in Jacksonville, Florida, organized by the University of Noord-Florida on 24-26 October. Eku Domestennis ended the 2024 season with a general record of 9-19 and had two Atlantic Sun Conference victories in Bellarmine and Queens. The colonels returned eight members of last year's team, including all six starting singles courts Masha Fedenko ” Sasha Parkhomenko ” Ceylin iPek ” Marilou Cote ” Remove ELIF OLCER And Zhansaya Bakytzhan .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekusports.com/news/2025/9/16/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-releases-2025-fall-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

