One of Saint Lucia's top table tennis players is on the way again, because the sport on the island continues to evolve. Joshua Lubin is in the Republic of China (Taiwan) to introduce studies in biotechnology and food food. After the busiest year of his life, Lubin will study Mandarin at Ming Chuan University for the next 12 months before going to Taiwan National University. Along the way he will improve his skills on the tables.

Since 2024, Lubin has had the National Day Tournament Under-19 National Day and Inter School Under-19 for the second consecutive year. He was part of the team that finished third in the Caribbean youth championships in Barbados, and sealed their qualification for the Pan Am Junior Games in Asuncion, Paraguay. After the trip he traveled to Argentina for the ITTF Pan am Junior Championships, while he disputed the Caribbean Senior Championships.

It is a wall-to-wall promotion for Lubin, who also won the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College Road Race for the second year in a row and then won the Under-20 division at the Road Race Interschool. But he didn't have the whole way, especially early in the National Table Tennis League.

“I had a rough start,” he admitted.

“With a record of ten wins and two defeats in the first round. And I, the leader of my team, placed us in the second position after the first round, not the position we wanted. Then came the Independence Day Classic where I was able to secure a third place in the Senior Heren Singles and a silver medal in the Onder-19 Singles, but I had one, but one Singles, one but one singles, one Singles, one. Push push. “

Around his 19th birthday in March, Lubin traveled with Manie Eleeghere and Shatal Charles to the LQ Invitational Classic in Grenada. Lubin took silver behind Eleeghere, while the Saint Lucians won mixed teams, girls doubles, boys' doubles, girls under 19, under 15 Doubels and boys under 19 singles. Later, the Caribbean youth champions were a new challenge in April.

“I had to play against Trinidad's number one Junior player, a player established abroad, who I lost last year at the same competition in the same event in Dominican Republic,” Lubin recalled.

“But this time I felt ready. I was confident and ready to give my team the much needed victory for us to be eligible for the larger competition. And I did exactly after having hit him 3-1. I officially stabbed the bar of the best overseas player I defeated in my junior career.”

Born and raised in Dernery, but a resident of the Ents since the age of 10, Lubin was informed that he would go to the Far East in June. He kept lagging behind with the university preparations and was ready for the largest junior games in the western hemisphere. Sort documents as a teenager while training at a high level that Lubin left empty, but he wants to get the most out of his time in Taiwan.

“I would like to have so much experience against different players, different styles.

“This is exactly what we miss in Saint Lucia, the figures, compared to here, where more people play. I also hope to make my school team, which is equivalent to making the national team for Saint Lucia, or even harder, so I heard! I want to return and help Saint Lucia Table Tennis to a different level.”

Lubin showed an atypical progression that had never played table tennis at Dernery Infant School of Canon Laurie Anglican Primary School. He only came to sport at the age of 13, while he at St Mary's College. Eleeghere, Deandre Calderon, Charles and Leshon Francis were all champions in primary school.

“I am very happy with the way the sport develops locally, especially with the implementation of high -quality science -based training by Coach [Chris] Wells, “Lubin expressed.

“With his expertise and studies on the high -quality field, I can certainly say that the sport has grown from where it had compared the past 10 years. And I know that we will undoubtedly produce a world -class player in the next 10 years, whether it is male or feminine.

“For example, take me with you. How can a boy who collected a racket for the first time at the age of 13, in an after-school program, qualify for the largest junior games in my continental region without a solid program in a third world country. This is just a will to show that the program works. And this is not a mouth-lady, but on proof.