Sports
Rising Table Tennis Star serves Taiwan Adventure
One of Saint Lucia's top table tennis players is on the way again, because the sport on the island continues to evolve. Joshua Lubin is in the Republic of China (Taiwan) to introduce studies in biotechnology and food food. After the busiest year of his life, Lubin will study Mandarin at Ming Chuan University for the next 12 months before going to Taiwan National University. Along the way he will improve his skills on the tables.
Since 2024, Lubin has had the National Day Tournament Under-19 National Day and Inter School Under-19 for the second consecutive year. He was part of the team that finished third in the Caribbean youth championships in Barbados, and sealed their qualification for the Pan Am Junior Games in Asuncion, Paraguay. After the trip he traveled to Argentina for the ITTF Pan am Junior Championships, while he disputed the Caribbean Senior Championships.
It is a wall-to-wall promotion for Lubin, who also won the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College Road Race for the second year in a row and then won the Under-20 division at the Road Race Interschool. But he didn't have the whole way, especially early in the National Table Tennis League.
“I had a rough start,” he admitted.
“With a record of ten wins and two defeats in the first round. And I, the leader of my team, placed us in the second position after the first round, not the position we wanted. Then came the Independence Day Classic where I was able to secure a third place in the Senior Heren Singles and a silver medal in the Onder-19 Singles, but I had one, but one Singles, one but one singles, one Singles, one. Push push. “
Around his 19th birthday in March, Lubin traveled with Manie Eleeghere and Shatal Charles to the LQ Invitational Classic in Grenada. Lubin took silver behind Eleeghere, while the Saint Lucians won mixed teams, girls doubles, boys' doubles, girls under 19, under 15 Doubels and boys under 19 singles. Later, the Caribbean youth champions were a new challenge in April.
“I had to play against Trinidad's number one Junior player, a player established abroad, who I lost last year at the same competition in the same event in Dominican Republic,” Lubin recalled.
“But this time I felt ready. I was confident and ready to give my team the much needed victory for us to be eligible for the larger competition. And I did exactly after having hit him 3-1. I officially stabbed the bar of the best overseas player I defeated in my junior career.”
Born and raised in Dernery, but a resident of the Ents since the age of 10, Lubin was informed that he would go to the Far East in June. He kept lagging behind with the university preparations and was ready for the largest junior games in the western hemisphere. Sort documents as a teenager while training at a high level that Lubin left empty, but he wants to get the most out of his time in Taiwan.
“I would like to have so much experience against different players, different styles.
“This is exactly what we miss in Saint Lucia, the figures, compared to here, where more people play. I also hope to make my school team, which is equivalent to making the national team for Saint Lucia, or even harder, so I heard! I want to return and help Saint Lucia Table Tennis to a different level.”
Lubin showed an atypical progression that had never played table tennis at Dernery Infant School of Canon Laurie Anglican Primary School. He only came to sport at the age of 13, while he at St Mary's College. Eleeghere, Deandre Calderon, Charles and Leshon Francis were all champions in primary school.
“I am very happy with the way the sport develops locally, especially with the implementation of high -quality science -based training by Coach [Chris] Wells, “Lubin expressed.
“With his expertise and studies on the high -quality field, I can certainly say that the sport has grown from where it had compared the past 10 years. And I know that we will undoubtedly produce a world -class player in the next 10 years, whether it is male or feminine.
“For example, take me with you. How can a boy who collected a racket for the first time at the age of 13, in an after-school program, qualify for the largest junior games in my continental region without a solid program in a third world country. This is just a will to show that the program works. And this is not a mouth-lady, but on proof.
|
Sources
2/ https://stluciatimes.com/172998/2025/09/rising-table-tennis-star-serves-off-taiwan-adventure/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “The hot water poured, sexually assaulted”: bare minor Bengaluru; 6 students, guardian kept | Bengaluru News
- Why visit the British state of President Trump arrives at an embarrassing moment for the British leader
- Spectacle or substance? XIS decoding September 3 Military extravagance
- The vehicle is very important to pay the use of the country
- Within a “white Lotus” station
- BCCI finally breaks silence about India versus Pakistan Handshake Controverse | Cricket -Nieuws
- Utah Attorney seeks death penalty for Charlie Kirk Shooting Tyler Robinson Suspicious | BBC News
- Is the Imran Khans X account controlled by foreign intelligence agencies?
- Tiktok to stay in the United States like Donald Trump says the agreement is made
- Do a huge job: Trump on PM Modi after the call to wish for the birthday
- STARMER is faced with the fighting of the toxicity of the toxicity in extreme meetings. Right
- US LABELS Colombia not in accordance with the drug war for the first time since the 1990sExBulletin