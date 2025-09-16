Tom Brady, Fanatics, FOX Sports and OBB Media work together to deliver a groundbreaking worldwide flag football event on Saturday, March 21, 2026 in Kingdom Arena in Riyad, Saudi -Aarabia, as part of this year's Riyad season.

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic is a first Round-Robin tournament with three teams with three teams of incredible current and legendary professional football players and athletes of World Class, including Brady, who returns to the field since his retirement in 2023.

Other confirmed players are some of the biggest names in football, such as Saquon Barkley, Ceedee Lamb, Christian McCaffrey, Saus Gardner, Myles Garrett, Brock Bowers, Maxx Crosby, Tyreek Hill, Odell Beckham Jr. and Rob Gronkowski. Extra participants, with stars in sports and entertainment, will be announced in the coming months. The teams are also led today by three of the best coaches in football: Pete Carroll, Sean Payton and Kyle Shanahan.

The event is broadcast live on FOX Sports and Tubi, with award -winning actor and comedian Kevin Hart to serve as a host.

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic will be produced by OBB Media and Fanatics, who also bundled a bundle forces to produce this Summers Fanatics Fest in New York City. Flag football is the fastest growing sport in the world, with more than 20 million players worldwide, and is expected to be a must-watch event when it makes its Olympic debut during the LA28 Summer Games.

Combining the unparalleled legacy of Tom Brady, a seven-time super bowl champion and one of the most iconic ambassadors of the sport, with fanatics worldwide reach, an extensive partner network and the expansion of the presence in the Middle East, will organize the most spectacular flag football event to date.

The event contains three teams of eight players opposite the in a Round-Robin tournament with the top two teams that go to a championship.

He Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority: Riyadh season is proud of organizing world -class events and this is certainly the biggest competition of its kind, yet in flag football, which brings together some of the most prominent names in Sport and Entertainment for what promises to be a very competitive and unforgettable event. We are happy that we play our role in supporting flag football football, growth and use of the platform of the Riyadh season to bring the game around the world to a new and wider audience.

Tom Brady: I could no longer be excited to return to the field, let the competitive juices flow along some of the Games Brightest Stars and iconic legends, and bring a really unique worldwide sporting event to fans everywhere during the Riyadh season. I have always admired the power of flag football and how fans of all ages connects, and it is great to be able to show the sport on such a worldwide stage while combining so many incredibly trained athletes. I look forward to working with Turki Alshikh, Fanatics, OBB Media, My Team at Shadow Lion and my friends at FOX Sports to present some fierce competition. And I will bring the trophy home.

Michael Rubin, CEO of Fanatics: This event represents the growing global sports landscape in the middle – East – something really passionate about fans because it will be an important market for sports collectibles. Were also enthusiastic about helping fans all over the world deeper with top athletes connect with flag and American football. In addition to Tom, Greatest Global Ambassador, Turki Alalshikh and his team in Saudi Aarabia, FOX Sports and our partners at OBB Media and many others, this event will bring icons from every corner of sport, entertainment and culture together for an experience in contrast to everything we have ever seen.

Michael D. Ratner, OBB Media Founder and CEO: This will be the ultimate celebration for football fans everywhere and introduces a completely new audience in the most popular game of the America. Flag football is the fastest growing sport in the world, and with LA28 on the horizon, the timing could not be better to show it on a worldwide stage. Were happy to produce an event of a world class that celebrates the intersection of the game and the pop culture.

Eric Shanks, CEO of FOX Sports and executive producer: At FOX Sports, Weve built our legacy on delivering the best stages of sport and unforgettable moments to fans and were proud to say that the Fanatics Flag Football Classic is the next chapter in that story. This daring, first-in-in-sort worldwide event combines one of the fastest growing sports with a remarkable caliber of athletes and, with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia that will be organized, we cannot wait to show the incredible energy and excitement of Riyadh.

The matches follow the flag football rules in Olympic style, played on a 50-year field with two end zones of 10 meters, a 5-on-5 format and two halves of 20 minutes. The three teams will contain a balanced mix of athletes and entertainers, and each team will also be led by an NFL head coach. Further details, including extra participants and special programming, will be announced in the coming months.

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic event is produced by OBB Media and Fanatics in collaboration with Shadow Lion, handled with the broadcast handled by FOX Sports. The event producers are Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, KFIR Goldberg, Camille Maratchi and Glenn Stickley.